Faddom Announces New Platform to Support Compliance with Stricter European Cybersecurity Regulations

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of more stringent cybersecurity regulations across Europe, Faddom has introduced a new module designed to help businesses align with the complex requirements of the Network and Information Systems Directive (NIS2) and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). These regulations, which will come into effect in October 2024 and January 2025, respectively, set rigorous standards for cybersecurity and operational resilience, particularly for financial institutions and critical infrastructure sectors.

In response to the growing complexity of Europe's regulatory landscape, Faddom's platform addresses common obstacles that hinder compliance efforts. Traditional solutions are often too complex and costly, creating delays in regulatory alignment. Faddom's agentless IT infrastructure discovery and real-time application dependency mapping technology cut through this complexity, providing clear visibility into IT environments and ensuring that businesses can meet compliance requirements swiftly and effectively.

The urgency for compliance is amplified by the escalating cyber threat landscape in Europe, influenced by geopolitical tensions and rapid technological advancements. The World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2024 underscores the vulnerability of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which often lack the resources to implement robust cybersecurity measures. DORA's comprehensive framework, which includes stringent ICT risk management and oversight of third-party service providers, sets high standards for financial entities such as banks and insurance companies. Faddom's solution helps these organizations not only comply with these new regulations but also enhance their overall cyber resilience.

"These new regulations represent a significant shift in how organizations must approach their cybersecurity and operational resilience," said Lanir Shacham, CEO of Faddom. "Our platform is built to help businesses meet these challenges effectively by providing comprehensive visibility into their IT environments."

The platform's capabilities include monitoring for vulnerabilities and unauthorized access, which are critical aspects of both NIS2 and DORA. By integrating these features, Faddom aims to support businesses in adhering to the new regulatory frameworks while improving their overall security posture.

As businesses across Europe prepare for the implementation of these regulations, Faddom's platform offers a resource to facilitate compliance and enhance resilience against emerging cyber threats.

About Faddom

Faddom specializes in IT infrastructure discovery and business application mapping, providing insights into on-premises and cloud environments for organizations worldwide.

SOURCE Faddom