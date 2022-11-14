Fador Global Launches New Partner Consortium

Collaborative Arrangement Provides a Comprehensive Source for Specialized Expertise in Fueling Business Growth

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fador Global Consulting Group (FGCG), a consulting company focused on sales growth and revenue acceleration, today announced that it has formed a new partner consortium to provide clients with comprehensive services that meet their every need. The new collaborative arrangement aligns FGCG with four consulting firms, each of which brings specialized skills and in-depth experience in distinct practice areas critical to driving growth. By creating this consortium, FGCG can efficiently bring a wider set of capabilities and offerings to its worldwide client base.

"I'm excited about partnering with the outstanding firms in this consortium because their practice areas perfectly complement our focus on revenue acceleration," said Bruce Fador, managing partner of FGCG. "Taken as a whole, this consortium creates a virtual consultancy offering a broad suite of services that can be combined or contracted on an à la carte basis. It gives clients access to top-quality services on par with those offered by 'blue-chip' firms, but with greater flexibility, lower costs, and a more hands-on, client-centric approach."

Firms joining the FGCG consortium include:

CXY , a boutique, U.K.-based consultancy offering design and delivery of highly bespoke end-to-end business and cultural transformation programs. Their rigorous forensic approach allows businesses to discover uncommon truths and unexpected opportunities for growth and future business sustainability while guaranteeing 10x returns on costs.

, a boutique, U.K.-based consultancy offering design and delivery of highly bespoke end-to-end business and cultural transformation programs. Their rigorous forensic approach allows businesses to discover uncommon truths and unexpected opportunities for growth and future business sustainability while guaranteeing 10x returns on costs. J.L. Sutherland & Associates , experts in technology, data, and analytics led by senior tech executive and former White House staff member Dr. Joe Sutherland . They bring the power of the tech giants – digital operating models, AI/ML, and cloud technologies – to clients at any stage to generate rapid, profitable growth.

, experts in technology, data, and analytics led by senior tech executive and former White House staff member Dr. . They bring the power of the tech giants – digital operating models, AI/ML, and cloud technologies – to clients at any stage to generate rapid, profitable growth. UXInno , an onshore/offshore software consultancy that can help get a product idea/solution to market faster by using a design-thinking approach and modern cloud-based solutions. UXinno can help validate a business idea through design, plan out a development strategy and its milestones.

, an onshore/offshore software consultancy that can help get a product idea/solution to market faster by using a design-thinking approach and modern cloud-based solutions. UXinno can help validate a business idea through design, plan out a development strategy and its milestones. Vendux, a leading provider of interim and fractional sales leadership worldwide, with the largest roster of seasoned executives to help growth-stage companies drive sales results more effectively.

FGCG provides affordable solutions for companies that are stalled due to lagging sales results. Companies experiencing flat revenue and weak growth turn to FGCG for analysis, expertise, and advice on how to transform their sales organization from the bottom up. FGCG provides training, support, and on-site staffing when needed. The FGCG consortium adds expansive additional resources for any company looking to revamp or revitalize sales strategy.

About Fador Global Consulting Group

Fador Global Consulting Group is a Boston-based company focused on sales growth and revenue acceleration. Small and medium-sized companies turn to FGCG for expert guidance on how to boost their sales organizations in a way that will propel them past the competition. The FGCG team is made up of experienced operating executives with a firm grasp of the challenges companies face when wrestling with expansion strategies. They offer actionable guidance for monetizing data, implementing new product launches, and capitalizing on existing resources. For more information visit https://fadorglobal.com.

