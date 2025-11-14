FAEMA Launches FAEMINA in the United States: The Italian Espresso Experience, Redefined for Home and Small Spaces

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FAEMA, the legendary Italian espresso brand from the Cimbali Group, proudly announces the U.S. debut of FAEMINA, its first high-end espresso machine designed specifically for the home, office, and small business market. FAEMINA unites timeless Italian craftsmanship, advanced technology, and contemporary design to make barista-quality coffee accessible anywhere.

A Machine Born from Italian Excellence

Faemina espresso machine, it combines professional performance with Italian design

Designed by ItalDesign, FAEMINA embodies Italian design values: elegance, functionality, and precision craftsmanship. Its minimalist aesthetic complements modern interiors while housing the same performance DNA that defines FAEMA's professional machines. Every detail is engineered for ease of use and consistency, ensuring perfect extractions cup after cup.

Professional Performance, Simplified for Everyday Use

Hand-built in Italy, FAEMINA brings professional-grade technology to a compact, plug-and-play format. Key features include:

Dual Boiler System for simultaneous brewing and steaming.

for simultaneous brewing and steaming. Smart Temperature Control for pre-infusion and stable extraction.

for pre-infusion and stable extraction. Wide drink Range: from espresso to filter coffee and tea infusions.

from espresso to filter coffee and tea infusions. Optional AutoSteam function for perfect milk at the touch of a button.

for perfect milk at the touch of a button. Internal Water Tank delivers stability and convenience.

This combination allows anyone, from coffee lovers to first-time users, to enjoy café-quality espresso and milk-based beverages without technical expertise.

Beyond Home: The New Standard for Small Businesses

FAEMINA is ideal not only for the home but also for boutiques, concept stores, hotel lounges, and small offices seeking a premium coffee experience. Compact yet powerful, it turns coffee preparation into a visual and sensory ritual, transforming any space into a corner of Italian hospitality.

Accessible Luxury: How to Buy

FAEMINA is now available in the United States through:

FAEMA's Official Website At Home section.

Amazon.com, offering a fast and trusted purchasing experience.

A range of accessories and finishes allows customers to personalize their setup, ensuring FAEMINA fits seamlessly into every environment.

Why Choose FAEMINA:

Authentic Italian Heritage: From the makers of the iconic FAEMA E61, a milestone in espresso technology.

From the makers of the iconic FAEMA E61, a milestone in espresso technology. Designed for Modern Living: Compact, quiet, and built to perform.

Compact, quiet, and built to perform. Sustainable Craftsmanship: High-quality materials designed to last.

High-quality materials designed to last. Versatility: Ideal for espresso, cappuccino, latte art, and specialty brews. With dedicated filter coffee and infusion tea functions, it lets you set the perfect temperature for every drink.

FAEMINA represents the evolution of espresso, combining form, function, and emotion to bring the authentic Italian café experience into everyday life.

Availability and Contact

Discover FAEMINA today at www.faema.com or on Amazon.com.

Press Contact:

FAEMA Marketing Team

[email protected]

+39 02900491

About FAEMA

Founded in Milan in 1945, FAEMA is part of Cimbali Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of professional coffee machines. The brand defined the history of espresso through innovation, design, and Italian craftsmanship. FAEMA introduced the legendary E61, the first machine to use a volumetric pump to deliver consistent nine-bar pressure, revolutionizing espresso preparation. Today, FAEMA continues to merge technology and tradition to create machines that embody the art of Italian coffee culture, from professional cafés to homes worldwide.

Website: www.faema.com

Instagram: @faema_official | @faemina_official

