Faes & Co Announces Funding Partnership with Leading UK Investment Manager

Substantial support will boost nationwide expansion of the F2 Finance real estate bridging finance business

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faes & Co , an investment firm led by former LendInvest plc founder Christian Faes, has entered into a significant funding partnership with leading UK Investment Manager Triple Point , which has over $4.7 billion in funds under management. The funding partnership with Triple Point will provide Faes & Co with additional capital to support the expansion of its lending activities throughout the United States, as it scales up its technology-enabled real estate bridging finance business, F2 Finance .

"This new funding partnership with Triple Point, alongside our Income Fund, provides us with line of sight to our first $100M of lending in the residential bridging sector, which is a good foundation to start from as we seek to build one of the leading private lenders in the US," said Christian Faes, CEO, Faes & Co. "I have worked with the team at Triple Point for nearly 15 years, and they are the first institutional group we spoke to about funding for this business. We really like working with them and we are excited to leverage the support and significant resources of their firm as we build our business here in the US."

Just last year, Faes & Co launched F2 Finance, a business focused on providing short-term loans to 'property entrepreneurs' and investors, secured by first lien mortgages against residential property. F2 Finance is currently active in several states including California, Texas, Florida, Virginia and Washington, with ambitions to expand its footprint to other states in the coming months.

James Cranmer, Managing Partner of Triple Point, commented: "The United States is an exciting growth market for our business. With 20 years of experience operating in private credit, we understand the importance of entering this market at the right time and with the right partner. Partnering with someone of Christian's reputation, combined with an impressive and growing platform, ensures we are well-positioned for success. We believe the plan for Faes & Co aligns with our ambitions and values, and we look forward to a successful partnership."

Christian Faes has spent almost two decades working in the real estate bridging finance sector, operating in Australia, the UK, Ireland, and now the US; and has been managing investment funds in the sector for the last 14 years. During this time, Christian has helped build a number of the largest private lenders in their respective markets, with LendInvest in the UK, and Onate in Ireland.

About Faes & Co

Faes & Co is an investment firm focused on providing investors with consistent, stable, asset-backed returns. Our flagship Faes & Co Income Fund invests in real estate bridging loans secured by first mortgages against residential property across the US. Our group company, F2 Finance, is a technology enabled lender focused on originating bridging loans for our Fund.The firm's team have been involved with building direct lending businesses in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and the U.S.; these companies have over $5 billion in Funds under Management and employ over 200 people. For information on our group, please visit www.faes.co and follow us on Twitter @faesandco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/faesandco

About Triple Point

Triple Point was founded in 2004 to unlock impactful and hard-to-source private market asset origination for our individual, institutional and governmental funding partners. Today, we manage circa £4 billion of assets across four distinct investment strategies: Housing, Energy Transition, Private Credit and Venture. Our distinctiveness comes from our ability to connect discrete disciplines in uncommon combinations to create unrecognised value.

