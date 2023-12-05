Faes & Co Launches Private Credit Fund, Raising Up to $100M for Real Estate Bridging Finance in the US

News provided by

Faes & Co.

05 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Income Fund taps into the firm's deep domain expertise to capitalize on a market going through a period of disruption

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faes & Co, an investment firm led by LendInvest plc founder Christian Faes, has launched its maiden private credit fund focused on the US real estate bridging finance market. The Faes & Co Income Fund intends to make use of the firm's extensive domain knowledge in the short-term mortgage market to provide investors with consistent, superior risk-adjusted returns.

The Fund will invest in loans originated by Faes & Co's own group company, F2 Finance, which was launched earlier this year. The focus will be on funding a diversified portfolio of granular short-term mortgages secured by first mortgage against residential property in the US - lending to "property entrepreneurs" that are active in the "fix & flip" market. 

Christian Faes has almost two decades of experience in the real estate bridging finance sector operating in Australia, the UK, Ireland, and now the US; and has been managing investment funds in the sector for the last 14 years. During this time, Christian has helped build a number of the largest private lenders in their respective markets, with LendInvest in the UK, and Onate in Ireland.

In the US, the short-term mortgage market was recently estimated to be as large as $68 billion a year in annual originations. The Faes & Co Income Fund is open-ended and available to accredited investors in the US, with a Cayman Islands feeder fund available for offshore investors. The Fund is also administered by Socium, with CohnReznick appointed as the Fund's auditor.

"The US real estate bridging finance market has undergone a recent period of disruption, where traditional institutional funders have significantly slowed their appetite for a variety of reasons - from the securitization market being 'less open', to regional banks that have had a flight of deposits post the SVB crisis," said Christian Faes. "The asset class now presents a very interesting and unique opportunity for investors. It is also a very large and liquid market for building a diversified pool of asset-backed loans that provide a superior risk-adjusted return for investors."

About Faes & Co

Faes & Co is an investment firm that actively builds and invests in technology-enabled direct lending businesses that are 'powering the next generation of finance'. Our flagship private credit fund invests in the proprietary asset-backed dealflow originated by our group company, F2 Finance, a specialist real estate bridging finance lender in the United States. The firm's team have been involved with building direct lending businesses in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and the U.S.; these companies have over $5 billion in Funds under Management and employ over 200 people. For information on our group, please visit www.faes.co and follow us on Twitter @faesandco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/faesandco

SOURCE Faes & Co.

Also from this source

LendInvest founder launches F2 Finance to lend into the $68B "fix & flip" U.S. property market

The co-founder of LendInvest today announced the launch of F2 Finance, a real estate private lending business, the first venture introduced by new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.