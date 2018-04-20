Fagerhult Completes Veko Lightsystems International B.V. Acquisition

Fagerhult

HABO, Sweden, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fagerhult has completed the acquisition of Veko Lightsystems International B.V. after receiving regulatory approval from the German Competition Authority. The acquisition is expected to have a positive effect on the earnings per share during 2018 and forward.

For more information see the press release from March 15, 2018. More information on Veko is available at www.veko.com

The information contained in this press release is such that AB Fagerhult (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and/or the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on 20 April 2018 at 16.30 CET.

Habo  April 20, 2018

CONTACT:

Disclosures may be submitted by

Johan Hjertonsson CEO, mobile: +46-70-229-77-93 e-mail: johan.hjertonsson@fagerhult.se

Michael Wood CFO, mobile: +46-73-087-46-47 e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhult.se

