Fagerhult Completes Veko Lightsystems International B.V. Acquisition

Fagerhult has completed the acquisition of Veko Lightsystems International B.V. after receiving regulatory approval from the German Competition Authority. The acquisition is expected to have a positive effect on the earnings per share during 2018 and forward.
For more information see the press release from March 15, 2018. More information on Veko is available at www.veko.com
The information contained in this press release is such that AB Fagerhult (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and/or the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on 20 April 2018 at 16.30 CET.
Habo April 20, 2018
