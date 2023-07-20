STOCKHOLM, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The second quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 2,107 (2,183), a decrease of -3.5% adjusted to -8.6% for currency effects of MSEK +121 and business closures of MSEK -9

Net sales were MSEK 2,147 (2,045), an increase of +5.0% adjusted to +0.4% for currency effects of MSEK +121 and business closures of MSEK -26

Operating profit was MSEK 201.6 (186.5), an increase of +8.1% with an operating margin of 9.4 (9.1)%

Earnings after tax were MSEK 119.4 (131.1)

Earnings per share were SEK 0.68 (0.74)

(0.74) Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 326.1 (20.3)

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

With an overall growth in sales and an increase in profitability the Group continues to show resilience and delivers good results.

This disclosure contains information that Fagerhult Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 20-07-2023 09:00 CET.

Disclosures may be submitted by

Bodil Sonesson CEO, mobile: +46 722 23 76 02 e-mail: [email protected]

Michael Wood CFO, mobile: +46 730 87 46 47 e-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1781/3805874/2197558.pdf Fagerhult Group AB, Interim Report Q2 January-June 2023

