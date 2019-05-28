Fagerhult's Rights Issue Fully Subscribed

HABO, Sweden, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktiebolaget Fagerhult's (publ) (the "Company" or "Fagerhult") rights issue has been fully subscribed. The subscription period for the rights issue ended on 22 May 2019. The final count shows that 49,861,704 shares, corresponding to approximately 99.1 percent of the offered shares, were subscribed for with subscription rights.

The remaining 436,334 shares that were not subscribed for with subscription rights have been allocated to those who have applied for subscription of shares without subscription rights in accordance with the principles described in the prospectus. Interest in the rights issue has been high and as a result the rights issue was oversubscribed by 23.2 percent.

Notification regarding allotment of shares which have been subscribed for without subscription rights will be distributed on or about 28 May 2019 by settlement note to subscribers or nominees. Subscribed and allotted new shares shall be paid in cash on the settlement day in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note, on or about 3 June 2019. Nominee registered shareholders will receive notification regarding allotment of shares in accordance with the respective nominee's procedures.

Through the rights issue Fagerhult will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 2,213 million before deduction of issue costs. As a result of the rights issue, Fagerhult's share capital will increase by approximately SEK 28,502,221.54 to approximately SEK 100,409,277.71. The total number of shares will increase by 50,298,038 shares to 177,192,843 shares.

New shares subscribed for with subscription rights are expected to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on or about 29 May 2019 and trading in the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence on or about 4 June 2019. The shares subscribed for without subscription rights are expected to start trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on or about 14 June 2019.

Financial and legal advisor

Handelsbanken Capital Markets is financial adviser in connection with the rights issue. Wesslau Söderqvist Advokatbyrå and Vinge are legal advisers.

Habo, 28 May 2019

Aktiebolaget Fagerhult (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Bodil Sonesson CEO

mobile: +46-72223-7602

e-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhult.se

Michael Wood CFO

mobile: +46-73-087-46-47

e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhult.se

This is information that Aktiebolaget Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the persons set out above, at 14.10 CET on 28 May 2019.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release is not an offer to subscribe for shares in Fagerhult and investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities, except on the basis of information provided in the coming prospectus.

This press release may not be made public, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan or Canada or in any other jurisdiction in which the distribution of this press release would be unlawful. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell new shares, paid subscribed for shares ("BTA") or subscription rights to any person in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such offer to such person or where such action would require additional prospectuses, registration or other measures other than those pursuant to Swedish law. The prospectus, application form and other documents associated with the rights issue may not be distributed in or to any country where such distribution or the rights issue would require such measures set forth in the preceding sentence or be in violation of the regulations of such country.

The new shares, BTAs and subscription rights have not been recommended or approved by any United States federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority. No new shares, BTAs, subscription rights or other securities issued by Fagerhult have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the securities legislation in any state of the United States, and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. There is no intention to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The Company has not authorised any offer of the securities referred to herein to the public in any country in the European Economic Area ("EEA") other than Sweden. In other member states in the EEA, the securities may only be offered to (a) any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Directive"); or (b) any person falling within Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is only being distributed to, and is only directed at "qualified investors" (as defined in section 86(7) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) who are (i) investment professionals falling within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not take any action on the basis of this communication and should not act or rely on it or any of its contents.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect Fagerhult's current view on future events and financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "will", "expect", "estimate" and other expressions that imply indications or predictions of future development or trends, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice.

