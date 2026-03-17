Fagron Sterile Services Strengthens U.S. Supply of Sterile Water for Injection Through Project PROTECT Partnership

WICHITA, Kan., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fagron Sterile Services (FSS) today announced a major milestone in strengthening the nation's supply of critical injectable medicines, with its Sterile Water for Injection (SWFI) production now fully production-ready through the Angels for Change Project PROTECT grant program.

Fagron Sterile Services' Sterile Water for Injection (SWFI) through the Angels for Change Project PROTECT grant program. Learn more about Angels for Change and Project PROTECT at www.angelsforchange.org/project-protect (PRNewsfoto/Angels for Change,Fagron Sterile Services US)

This achievement reflects FSS's continued commitment to proactive investment in domestic manufacturing capacity to help prevent drug shortages and protect patient care. It marks the second successful collaboration between Fagron Sterile Services and Angels for Change through Project PROTECT.

Previously, a 2024 Project PROTECT grant supported the production of Dextrose 70%, a vital sterile injectable medication that helped protect more than 1,000 patients during the IV fluid shortage in fall 2024. Building on that success, this latest milestone further strengthens FSS's ability to deliver reliable, high-quality medications to healthcare providers nationwide.

Through both grants, Fagron Sterile Services has made strategic capital investments in domestic production infrastructure. These investments not only support designated Project PROTECT medications but also expand FSS's broader manufacturing capabilities, enhancing resilience across the U.S. healthcare system.

"By investing in long-term infrastructure and capacity, we are strengthening our foundation of sterile injectable manufacturing in the United States," said Ray Dixon, Senior Vice President of Fagron Sterile Services. "These investments enable us to support critical medications like Dextrose 70% and Sterile Water for Injection, while also enhancing our ability to respond to future supply challenges."

Through major investments in capacity, automation and infrastructure, FSS is well positioned for increased redundancy, responsiveness, and production flexibility — key factors in maintaining continuity of care during times of national shortage.

Laura Bray, Founder and President of Angels for Change, added, "Fagron Sterile Services has demonstrated a strong commitment to patient care and supply chain resilience by using Project PROTECT funding to strengthen domestic manufacturing in ways that benefit far beyond a single medication."

The partnership between FSS and Angels for Change reflects a shared mission to build sustainable, proactive solutions that safeguard patient access to essential medicines before shortages occur.

About Fagron Sterile Services US

Fagron Sterile Services US (FSS) is a leading 503B outsourcing partner providing ready-to-administer sterile medications to healthcare providers nationwide. FSS is advancing patient safety while supporting supply chain resilience across critical care, labor and delivery, ophthalmics, pain management, and more. Discover a range of ready-to-administer solutions at www.fagronsterile.com. LinkedIn: @FagronSterile

About Fagron

Fagron, a leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, brings customized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, prescribers and industry in more than 30 countries worldwide. Visit www.fagron.com. LinkedIn: @Fagron

About Project PROTECT

Project PROTECT is a national grant program that supports U.S.-based 503B outsourcing facilities in establishing ready-to-activate manufacturing capacity for medications at risk of shortage. The program strengthens national preparedness and protects patient access to essential therapies through proactive, onshore production investments.

Learn more: www.angelsforchange.org/project-protect

About Angels for Change

Angels for Change is a nonprofit patient advocacy organization dedicated to ending drug shortages through advocacy, awareness, and strengthening the pharmaceutical supply chain. As the operator of the nation's only Drug Shortage Hotline, Angels for Change partners with healthcare, manufacturing, and government stakeholders to protect patient access to lifesaving medicines.

Learn more: www.angelsforchange.org

Media Contact:

Rachel A Bunting, MS, MBA

VP, Marketing & Business Development

Fagron Sterile Services US

[email protected]

SOURCE Fagron Sterile Services US