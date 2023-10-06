Failed 2024 Independent Presidential Candidate Starts Comedy Tour

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tony Zorc, a former Independent 2024 United States Presidential Candidate has launched Congressman Curly, a nonprofit (501c3) entertainment company with a social mission to end the US cultural political divide through the use of music, comedy, and film.

Zorc launched his Presidential Campaign on November 9, 2022 based on a platform of amending the US Constitution for Term Limits, Campaign Finance Reform, Political Party Regulation and Rating the Political Media. He officially terminated the campaign on May 14, 2023.

"Both the division among citizens who are politically active, and the disgust and therefore disengagement of citizens not active, are too high right now for the US population to unify around fixing our broken political system. The phenomenon along with our obsession and definition of winning are holding our nation back from progress. These issues are cultural, and Congressman Curly is an attempt to change our culture," said Zorc.

Zorc claims that the key to fix what he describes as "a broken democracy based on lies and bribes under the tyranny of a corrupt Democratic-Republican Duopoly" is to get enough Americans aware of our problem and get them motivated to work with others in a uniform way to amend the Constitution.

As Zorc sees the problem being cultural he believes music and stand up comedy could be the solution to a cultural divide. Congressman Curly plans to release a 25 song catalog and sponsor a stand up comedy tour starring Zorc playing the character of "Congressman Curly", a fictitious powerful and corrupt Congressman holding office since 1978. Congressman Curly claims to show interested citizens how Washington "really works" along with how to climb the ranks in a Congress controlled by a Democratic-Republican Duopoly to achieve personal gains in power and wealth.

About Tony Zorc
Tony Zorc is a Political Activist, Entrepreneur, Author, and Singer/Songwriter. He is the Founder and Executive Director of Congressman Curly, Inc. Visit tonyzorc.com to learn more.

About Congressman Curly
Congressman Curly is a nonprofit (501c3) entertainment company with a social mission to end the US cultural political divide through the use of music, comedy, and film. Visit congressmancurly.org to learn more.

