Failure to Launch: Americans Still Rely on Parents to Help with Mobile Phones, Gas, Groceries and Health Insurance

The types of support these Americans are receiving from their parents range from everyday needs such as paying for a mobile phone (41 percent), groceries and gas (32 percent), to more pressing life needs such as rent (40 percent) and health insurance (32 percent).

In addition to relying on mom and dad for groceries, gas, rent and health insurance, Americans are opting to leave the nest later in life. In fact, more than one-third (35.3 percent) of Millennials are still living with their parents.

"We are seeing more and more Americans living with their parents, but this should not necessarily be viewed as a negative thing as long as there are clear fiscal goals in place," says Doyle Williams, an executive vice president at COUNTRY Financial. "Take Simple Steps such as building an emergency-fund, saving for a down-payment on a home, and staying focused on your long-term goals. Doing so will ensure you don't rely on your parents forever, while enabling you to build financial independence."

Redefining Adulthood

When it comes to adulthood, Americans are redefining key life and financial milestones.

For nearly a quarter (23 percent), adulthood begins at age 18, the moment when they are legally considered adult, while one in five (19 percent) believe this transition from childhood begins at the legal drinking age of 21.

Despite feeling like an adult at an early age, one in three (38 percent) don't believe they should have complete financial independence until 25 or later.

Americans also have a wide view of the life moments in which adulthood begins. For some, it's making the move out of their parent's home (18 percent), starting their first real job (13 percent) or paying their bills without any assistance (16 percent).

Others still look to more traditional markers of adulthood such as getting married (12 percent), having a child (12 percent), buying a house (9 percent) and college graduation (5 percent).

Race, Economic Status and Education

Adulthood and financial independence also varies by race, economic status and education.

African Americans and Hispanics are more likely than other racial/ethnic groups to believe adulthood begins between ages 16-18 (43 percent). Additionally, those with lower household incomes (less than $50K) and less education (some college or less) say ages 16 and 18 are the time for financial independence.

The Hidden Costs of Living in the Moment

Many Americans believe financial independence shouldn't come until after age 25, but this sentiment could be attributed to lenient spending habits.

The COUNTRY Financial Security Index® revealed that 9 in 10 Americans are spending money on things they want, but don't need, with 4 in 10 tapping into their savings to do so. Others are opting to afford experiences like vacations by putting them on a credit card (24 percent), making late monthly payments (10 percent) or delaying savings altogether (24 percent).

"Enjoy experiences now, but don't lose sight of the experiences you wish to enjoy in retirement," Williams said. "After all, a payment can last longer than the memory. If experiences are important to you, consider making adjustments to your budget and cutting back on other expenses so that saving for retirement can become a priority."

About The COUNTRY Financial Security Index®

Since 2007, the COUNTRY Financial Security Index has measured Americans' sentiments of their personal financial security. The Index also delves deeper into individual personal finance topics to better inform Americans about the issues impacting their finances. Survey data, videos and analysis are available at www.countryfinancial.com/newsroom and on Twitter at @helloCOUNTRY.

The COUNTRY Financial Security Index was created by COUNTRY Financial and is compiled by GfK, an independent research firm. Surveys were conducted using GfK's KnowledgePanel®, a national, probability-based panel designed to be representative of the general population and includes responses from approximately 1,006 U.S. adults for national surveys. The margin of sampling error for a survey based on this many interviews is approximately +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

