Fainders.AI partners with GS25 to launch an autonomous convenience store in Seoul, South Korea

News provided by

Fainders.AI

23 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Fainders.AI has teamed up with GS25, the largest convenience store brand in Korea, to launch an autonomous store in Seoul, South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new autonomous convenience store is powered by Fainders.AI's latest vision AI technology. The latest store, operated by the largest Korean convenience chain in GS retail, is the second store powered by Fainders.AI's technology, which opened in October 2023.

South Korea is home to a sizable 56,000 convenience stores, but it faces challenges such as a steep increase in the minimum wage and a staff shortage. As such, the minimum wage has markedly doubled over the last 10 years.

Continue Reading
Autonomous convenience store is powered by Fainders.AI
Autonomous convenience store is powered by Fainders.AI

The latest GS25 store is powered by proprietary deep learning algorithms from Fainders.AI, utilizing only 2D cameras and reducing load cell-based inference.

The required computing resources and hardware costs have been dramatically reduced, making their solution the most competitively priced in the world.

Myungwon Ham, Founder and CEO at Fainders.AI, comments: "Our client has spoken to various solution vendors, and our solution was chosen because it is already the most competitively priced solution out there"

"With dynamic changes in Korea, especially in demographics, we believe the expansion of autonomous stores in Korea is approaching fast."

Fainders.AI's latest technology also adds additional "pain killing" value to retailers. 

"Existing autonomous stores can only stock as much as 50% of traditional shelves. This leads to sales losses for offline retail" Myungwon Ham said.

"In contrast, our weight sensor-mounted shelves boast the shelf capacity improved by 50% compared to other autonomous stores"

"This partnership with GS Retail confidently embodies our mission statement. We aim to restore the profitability of offline retail."

[About Fainders.AI]

Founded in 2020, Fainders.AI is a Korean retail AI startup developing autonomous store solutions. Their mission is to enhance store owners' profitability and elevate in-store customer experience. Their innovative solution goes beyond checkout-free payments, offering inventory management and in-store customer analytics. They provide offline retailers with this cutting-edge technology at a fraction of the cost that is one-third of their closest competitor's.

SOURCE Fainders.AI

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.