FAIR Applauds Travel Ban Decision, Calls It Victory for Rule of Law, American People

"President Trump's decision to temporarily suspend immigration from high-risk countries was a common sense reaction to the new realities of terrorism. This temporary pause in immigration to the United States from dangerous regions of the world gives our government time to correct longstanding and mounting loopholes in the admissions process. This order reduces current risks and assures heightened national security moving forward.

"The president acted responsibly when he put the executive order in place. Likewise, the Supreme Court interpreted the law correctly and acted responsibly when it ruled the order to be constitutional. Today's decision is a great victory for the security of the American people and for the rule of law.

"As FAIR has consistently noted, Congress has delegated to the president clear, unambiguous authority to suspend entry to any alien or class of aliens deemed detrimental to the interests of the United States.

"President Trump's proclamation from September was narrowly tailored to address legitimate national security concerns identified by both his administration and those of his predecessor. This never was an issue of religious or racial bias, contrary to arguments by his opponents. Instead, the intent of the temporary pause in admission of citizens from nations deemed to harbor or support international terrorism was to ensure that we have the ability to effectively screen out those who might pose a danger.

"Protecting the security of the nation is the president's foremost responsibility."

