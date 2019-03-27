FAIR: As Border Chaos Worsens, Two U.S. Senators Inexplicably Introduce DREAM Act Amnesty

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation's immigration and border crisis spirals out of control, two senior U.S. senators have decided to pour gasoline on the fire by reintroducing a massive amnesty bill, charged the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). The DREAM Act of 2019, introduced by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), would grant amnesty to millions of illegal aliens already here, while doing nothing to stop the surge of new illegal immigration pouring across our borders.

"Record numbers of unaccompanied minors and family units are arriving at our borders, exceeding our capacity to even detain them temporarily," noted Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "Rather than providing more resources to secure our borders and addressing the wholesale abuse of our asylum policies, the DREAM Act would provide new incentives for people to bring or send their kids to the United States illegally.

"In the fiercely partisan and dysfunctional atmosphere of Washington, Americans have low expectations of their government's ability to fix problems. But the last thing they are looking for is a bipartisan effort to make our nation's immigration crisis even worse," Stein added.

"When it comes to immigration policy, the focus must be on securing our borders, ending asylum abuse, and closing legal loopholes that are contributing to the surge of unaccompanied minors and family units from Central America. As the border crisis rages out of control, the DREAM Act doesn't even pretend to address the concerns of the American people," concluded Stein.

