FAIR Blasts Biden Administration's Funding Request to Expedite Release of Migrants

The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to the Biden administration's supplement funding request:

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Last night President Biden acknowledged the need for additional border security and asked for $14 billion to fund his self-inflicted border crisis. It is clear that his administration will not seek real policy changes but instead intends to use that money to expedite the processing and release of migrants rather than implementing the real border security we need. In light of new global terror threats and those pouring across our borders at the same time, Congress must include ironclad language that ensures that the administration uses these funds to halt the unprecedented flow of people entering our country illegally."

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

