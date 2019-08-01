Fair Boosts Auto Services Team With Two World Class Industry Veteran Hires

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug.1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle subscription provider Fair has hired two automotive veterans to deepen its industry relations presence and build out its vehicle acquisition and remarketing efforts as it continues to rapidly scale its flexible model for accessing a car.

Syl Raymond, formerly Head of OEM Relations at digital automotive service provider CDK Global, joins Fair as its Senior Vice President of Dealer & Industry Relations. In parallel, ex-TrueCar and AutoNation Executive, Mike Timmons, has been named Senior Vice President of Sourcing, Reconditioning and Remarketing, overseeing vehicle acquisition and distribution across the business.

"Syl and Mike's deep experience in OEM services, sales and finance will complement the breadth and depth of our already stellar auto finance team," said Scott Painter, Fair Founder and CEO. "Their impact at Fair has been immediate and transformational, as we shift focus to sourcing, supply and reconditioning to massively scale the business and meet customer demand and needs."

Raymond has held a number of executive roles throughout the automotive retail space. He managed relationships with U.S. enterprise dealer groups and headed up global OEM relationships for The Cobalt Group, which was started in the '90s to help auto dealers build out a commerce-focused web presence. Raymond spent the first part of his career in product marketing and market research at Rover Cars of North America and Land Rover North America.

"Twenty years ago, I began my career convincing dealerships that the internet represented the future of the auto industry—a prediction that has clearly come to pass," Raymond said. "I'm excited to now help Fair usher in what I consider to be the most important chapter for the car business yet in letting people get cars from top dealers the same way they access the other services in their lives—on their phones and on their terms."

Timmons has more than 25 years of experience in used vehicle acquisition and liquidation across numerous industry roles. He served as Executive VP of Dealer Sales and Service at TrueCar and was also the VP of Operations at AutoNation. More recently, he co-founded Rollick Outdoor Inc., where he managed its dealer network and drove retail operations.

"Creating a digital platform as seamless as Fair actually relies on very involved inventory processes, and I've spent my whole career building them," Timmons said. "Fair is a true career culmination for me, and I look forward to putting all of my varied experiences into helping scale a platform for how people can get and drive cars."

About Fair

Fair offers a new way to get a car in response to consumer demand for more freedom. Fair gives customers the flexibility to drive the car they want for as long as they want and lets them walk away any time, eliminating the long-term commitment of traditional financing or leasing. Fair allows you to select your car, miles, and view your monthly payments—all in a mobile and paperless end-to-end experience that's simple, transparent and affordable. Fair is headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, please visit www.fair.com and follow us at @fairtheapp.

SOURCE Fair

Related Links

http://www.fair.com

