Fair Brings New Rewards to Eligible Uber Pro Drivers

By partnering with Uber and integrating with its rewards program, Fair will provide eligible Uber Pro drivers Fair Credits that can be applied to the cost of a Fair car. Credit amounts increase based on the driver's Uber Pro tier: Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.

"Fair and Uber are committed to providing drivers from all walks of life the ability to choose a flexible vehicle solution for reasons like providing for their families, building their careers, or earning extra income," said Scott Painter, CEO and Founder of Fair. "Uber Pro recognizes drivers for their commitment and quality, and we're excited to bring Fair into the program's unique set of rewards."

Rewards depend on where Uber drivers intend to drive with Fair. Fair offers a program for Uber driver-partners in California and Georgia, which lets drivers schedule a pickup time at a Fair Station to access to a rideshare-ready Fair vehicle for an all-in cost of $195 per week (excluding taxes and the cost of gas), including insurance and unlimited miles – with only a reimbursable $195 security deposit due up front. Fair offers Uber drivers in select markets outside of California and Georgia flexible access to a Fair vehicle for UberX, which starts at $130 per week, and allows in-app vehicle selection and optional insurance.

*Fair Credits are non-transferrable and not redeemable for cash. Fair is operating in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Connecticut, Dallas, Denver, Hampton Roads, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Uber Pro Gold:

Fair in CA and GA: Drivers receive $10 in Fair Credits at the end of each month as long as they maintain Uber Pro Gold status and have a Fair car at the end of the month.

Uber Pro Platinum:

Fair in CA and GA: Drivers receive $20 in Fair Credits at the end of each month as long as they maintain Uber Pro Platinum status and have a Fair car at the end of the month.

Uber Pro Diamond:

Fair in CA and GA: Drivers receive $40 in Fair Credits at the end of each month as long as they maintain Uber Pro Diamond status and have a Fair car at the end of the month.

In order to qualify for Uber Pro, drivers must maintain a rating of 4.85 or above and eligibility requirements .

Fair offers a new way to get a car that responds to consumer demand for more freedom. Fair gives customers the flexibility to drive the car they want for as long as they want and lets them walk away any time, eliminating the long-term commitment of traditional financing or leasing. Fair allows you to select your car, miles and view your payments—all in a mobile and paperless end-to-end experience that's simple, transparent and affordable. Fair is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit www.fair.com and follow them on Twitter at @fairtheapp .

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

