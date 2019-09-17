Fair Closes $500 Million to Unlock Rideshare Supply and Scale Subscriptions

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transaction designed to sharply scale its rapidly growing Uber partnership, vehicle subscription app Fair today announced a $500 million revolving credit facility led by Mizuho Bank that will allow drivers nationwide to access a rideshare-ready Fair car, regardless of credit.

SoftBank Group Corp. ("SBG") is among several credit providers participating with Mizuho in the syndicated debt facility. The transaction is designed to unlock new levels of growth for both Fair and Uber by increasing the available supply of rideshare vehicles and making it easier for Uber drivers to earn with the company—even if they can't qualify for a traditional loan or lease.

"Too often, people who want to drive for Uber can't get reasonable rates on a car loan or even get access to one at all, so we're taking care of that for them," said Scott Painter, Fair's Founder and CEO. "This transaction is another clear signal that, through our partnerships with SBG and Uber, Fair has the momentum, consumer demand for vehicles, and access to capital to be the supply-side solution for ridesharing globally."

The Mizuho transaction is the third significant line of credit that Fair closed over the summer, following a $100 million debt facility and minority equity investment from Ally Financial in August, as well as a $50 million increase to its credit line with Silicon Valley Bank in July. Fair continues to utilize debt facilities from Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs as it scales its consumer and rideshare businesses.

"We believe Fair is an appealing partner for institutional lenders looking to manage the consumer credit risk associated with traditional auto finance," said Andrew Karnovsky, Managing Director and Head of Automotive Banking at Mizuho Americas. "Not only do subscriptions make sense for ridesharing drivers who want to access a vehicle on their own terms, but they essentially replace a system built on auto debt with a recurring-revenue model and steady cash flow."

Through Fair's Uber program, drivers with a form of digital payment can access a Fair car by the week directly through the Uber app, with no credit check and only a refundable security deposit due up front. Each car's weekly payment includes practically everything needed to drive for Uber, including unlimited miles, insurance, routine maintenance and roadside assistance.

"Lack of vehicle access is one of the biggest barriers drivers face when trying to earn on Uber," said Daniel Danker, Head of Driver Product, Uber. "We're incredibly excited to continue to partner with Fair as they broaden access so that more people can earn."

"This new line of debt capital unlocks unlimited growth potential for both companies, as they continue to transform the fundamental relationship between people and cars," said Hiroki Kimoto, Head of Real Asset Investment Department of SBG. "We are delighted to support the powerful natural synergies between Fair and Uber."

About Fair

Fair offers a new way to get a car that responds to consumer demand for more freedom. Fair gives customers the flexibility to drive the car they want for as long as they want and lets them walk away any time, eliminating the long-term commitment of traditional financing or leasing. Fair allows you to select your car, miles and view your payments—all in a mobile and paperless end-to-end experience that's simple, transparent and affordable. Fair is headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, please visit www.fair.com and follow on Twitter at @fairtheapp .

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2018, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com .

About the SoftBank Group

The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve people's quality of life around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), a holding company that includes telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers; Arm Limited, the world's leading semiconductor IP company; and the SoftBank Vision Fund, which is investing up to $100 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs transform industries and shape new ones. To learn more, please visit https://group.softbank/en/.

