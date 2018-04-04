FAIR Commends Administration on Steps to Regain Border Control

"Illegal alien apprehensions are eclipsing 1,000 persons per day, and this is likely to increase given ongoing talks about amnesty, catch-and-release policies, and rampant abuse of our asylum laws. While this stopgap measure is much needed and will assist the Border Patrol in enforcing our laws, what is needed in the long term is closing the loopholes in U.S. law that enable massive asylum abuse.

"Only Congress has the power to close these loopholes. We urge members of both parties to take the necessary steps to secure the border and stop illegal immigration.

"Perhaps the biggest question facing the administration and its efforts is whether or not California will cooperate with federal efforts to regain control of illegal immigration or if it will continue to attempt to block all moves by the federal government to enforce the nation's immigration.

"California Governor Jerry Brown must remember the safety and welfare of the nation, along with the supremacy of the Constitution, and deploy his National Guard troops. Only by acting in unison with other border governors will we be able to regain control of the borders."

