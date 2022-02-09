Fair Fight Action Announced as a Full Season Sponsor of Wonder Media Network's The Brown Girls Guide to Politics Podcast

Accompanying the sponsorship is a special bonus episode featuring a roundtable discussion with Gholar and Fair Fight leaders who will explore the most pertinent issues facing Black, Brown and Indigenous women.

"Fair Fight Action is overjoyed to be partnering with a group of change makers dedicated to helping bring women and people of color into the fold of our democracy. By meeting voters where they are, we look forward to working together to continue our fight for free and fair elections and ensuring every eligible American — particularly Black and Brown voters — are able to make their voices heard."

-Fair Fight Action Head of Media and Brand Partnerships Chelsey Hall

New episodes of The Brown Girls Guide to Politics are published every Tuesday.

