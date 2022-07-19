Fair Harbor Announces B Corp Certification

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Harbor , the fastest-growing sustainable apparel brand in the United States, announced its B Corp Certification, which distinguishes companies that meet the highest social and environmental performance standards and transparency and accountability. B Corps use the power of business to do more than seek profit; they use their profits and growth to positively impact their stakeholders.

"After a 2-year process, we are honored to be B Corp certified," Jake Danehy, CEO and co-founder of Fair Harbor. "We started Fair Harbor with the mission to mitigate the use of single-use plastics and are committed to continuing to push forward and honor our commitment to environmental, social, and governance factors."

Fair Harbor beachwear was born out of deep care for our waterways and a desire to preserve our shorelines for future generations. The company makes all of its signature beachwear from recycled plastic bottles, organic cotton, and recycled nylon. Since its founding, Fair Harbor has recycled more than 27 million plastic bottles, preventing waste from entering the ocean. Additionally, the company implements ethical manufacturing practices, using only WRAP-certified, socially responsible factories.

Fair Harbor also encourages its customers to recycle their bathing suits through its Round-Trip Initiative. As community members are looking through their drawer of old swimwear or finished using their bathing suits, they simply fill out a form, pack it up with a prepaid label and send it back. Fair Harbor then sends the beachwear to 2ReWear, who gives them a second life as insulation and material for rugs.

Fair Harbor makes the world's most comfortable and versatile sustainable apparel. Inspired by their childhood spent in Fire Island, NY, siblings Caroline and Jake Danehy launched their lifestyle brand in 2014. Together, they innovated the men's swimwear space by inventing BreezeKnit fabric for their shorts, a solution to the chafing caused by traditional mesh. Their passion and persistence have evolved Fair Harbor into the fastest-growing sustainable apparel brand in the United States. The purpose-driven brand began with the simple goal of reducing plastic waste in the water and at the beach. Today, Fair Harbor has transformed more than 27 million plastic water bottles into stylish beachwear. Inc magazine's 5000 List named them 26th fastest Growing Private Companies in America and the #2 fastest-growing private companies in retail for 2020. In 2021, the Danehys earned the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the Reuters Responsible Business Award. As a result of their integrity, positive impact, and ethical practices, Fair Harbor was designated a B Corp in 2022. Learn more about Fair Harbor and shop the latest collections at fairharborclothing.com.

