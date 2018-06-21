FAIR Health Elects Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and Lawrence Casalino to Board of Directors

Currently Managing Director of Manatt Health at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP in Washington, DC, Ms. Brooks-LaSure brings to FAIR Health more than 15 years of experience in health policy. Dr. Casalino, Livingston Farrand Professor of Public Health and Chief of the Division of Health Policy and Economics in the Department of Healthcare Policy and Research at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, contributes a focus on comparative research on the US healthcare delivery system.

Ms. Brooks-LaSure served in the Obama Administration at the US Department of Health and Human Services from 2010 to 2014, where she helped lead marketplace and private insurance policy development during implementation of the Affordable Care Act. During that time, she first held the role of Director of Coverage Policy in the Office of Health Reform, then became Deputy Director of Policy and Regulation in the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. She has been a consultant for The Commonwealth Fund, worked on Capitol Hill and coauthored numerous publications on Medicaid, Medicare and state marketplaces.

Dr. Casalino is one of the very few academic researchers in the United States who has significant experience in full-time private practice. After working as a community organizer, he worked for 20 years as a full-time family physician in private practice in Half Moon Bay, California and as a tenured faculty member at the University of Chicago before coming to Weill Cornell. Dr. Casalino has published more than 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals, including many articles in the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA and Health Affairs. He is the recipient of a prestigious Investigator Award in Health Policy Research from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. He has served on numerous national committees, as the Chair of the AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting and as the John Fry Fellow at the Nuffield Trust in London.

"We welcome Ms. Brooks-LaSure and Dr. Casalino to the FAIR Health Board," said Stephen A. Warnke, Chairman of FAIR Health's Board of Directors. "Chiquita's intimate knowledge of health policy development and implementation and Larry's research-based perspective on the healthcare delivery system will further broaden the diversity of viewpoints and perspectives represented on the FAIR Health Board."

"FAIR Health is honored to have Ms. Brooks-LaSure and Dr. Casalino join this esteemed assembly of leaders from all walks of the healthcare ecosystem," stated Robin Gelburd, President of FAIR Health. "Both of their years of service embody a dedication to improving healthcare and a knowledge of its intricacies that make them valuable additions to our Board."

FAIR Health is a national, independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information through data products, consumer resources and health systems research support. FAIR Health possesses the nation's largest collection of private healthcare claims data, which includes over 26 billion claim records contributed by payors and administrators who insure or process claims for private insurance plans covering more than 150 million individuals. FAIR Health licenses its privately billed data and data products—including benchmark modules, data visualizations, custom analytics, episodes of care analytics and market indices—to commercial insurers and self-insurers, employers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government agencies, researchers and others. FAIR Health also holds separate data representing the experience of more than 55 million individuals enrolled in Medicare. Certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a Qualified Entity, FAIR Health receives all of Medicare Parts A, B and D claims data for use in nationwide transparency efforts. FAIR Health can produce insightful analytic reports and data products based on combined Medicare and commercial claims data for government, providers, payors and other authorized users. FAIR Health has earned HITRUST CSF and Service Organization Controls (SOC 2) certifications by meeting the rigorous data security requirements of these standards. As a testament to the reliability and objectivity of FAIR Health data, the data have been incorporated in statutes and regulations around the country and designated as the official, neutral data source for a variety of state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs. FAIR Health data serve as an official reference point in support of certain state balance billing laws that protect consumers against bills for surprise out-of-network and emergency services. FAIR Health also uses its database to power a free consumer website available in English and Spanish and an English/Spanish mobile app, which enable consumers to estimate and plan their healthcare expenditures and offer a rich educational platform on health insurance. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. FAIR Health also is named a top resource for patients in Elisabeth Rosenthal's book, An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

