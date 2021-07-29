Fair Home Buyers, LLC Takes Home-Buying Services Nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Home Buyers, LLC, has officially expanded beyond the company's original service areas of Florida and Georgia. Effective immediately, the organization will provide home-buying services to clients across the United States looking to sell a home fast.

"The goal is providing homeowners more value with the most convenient way to sell their property…We call it the Easy Way," explained co-owner James Hawk.

To create that "Easy Way", Fair Home Buyers will roll out a wide range of critical services designed to help people in a wide range of situations sell a home fast, including:

Inherited property

Landlords selling properties

Financial and situational distress

Vacant or abandoned properties

Owners relocating

Divorce

Foreclosure

Fair Home Buyers will provide owners with moving assistance, as well as other critical services to accelerate the sale and move-out. For instance, many people hesitate to sell their homes simply because moving is such a daunting task, even if staying in the home means living in an undesirable situation. To combat that, Fair Home Buyers provides moving assistance, rental and new home finder services, and will even clean out the old home at no cost to the seller. They are allowing homeowners to leave any "unwanted items" behind without adjusting the price. Along with title resolution services to overcome even the most difficult title issues.

The company is dedicated to ethical business practices and handling each sale with integrity, as well. Sellers are never charged realtor commissions, nor are they on the hook for repairs or closing costs. Homes with storm damage, that require renovations, and even those with structural issues can be sold quickly and easily.

Finally, Fair Home Buyers, LLC, purchases all types of homes, including:

Single-family homes

Townhouses

Condos

Multifamily properties

Commercial properties

Land

In a way, the nationwide rollout is simply business as usual for Fair Home Buyers. However, as Hunter Hayden, co-owner and co-founder of the organization, explains, "Conducting business with integrity and honesty is conducting business as usual."

To learn more about Fair Home Buyers, LLC, visit https://www.fairhomebuyers.com .

About Fair Home Buyers, LLC: Fair Home Buyers, LLC, is the brainchild of James Hawk and Hunter Hayden. The company was founded to help people struggling to sell their homes in difficult situations and provide value, assistance, and guidance. Fair Home Buyers, LLC, is owned by Hayden Hawk Investment Group, which has purchased over 1,000 properties since its founding in 2013.

Contact:

Name: Fair Home Buyers, LLC

Phone: 866-605-1056

Web Address: https://www.fairhomebuyers.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Fair Home Buyers, LLC

