Fair Oaks Capital Lists First European-Domiciled AAA CLO ETF on London Stock Exchange

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Oaks Capital, a specialist corporate credit manager, has listed the first European AAA CLO ETF on the London Stock Exchange with the ticker FAAA. Trading commenced today in both Euro and Sterling currencies, offering access to AAA-rated, floating-rate CLO notes. Fair Oaks initially listed the CLO ETF on Deutsche Börse Xetra on Sept. 11.

Fair Oaks AAA CLO ETF (FAAA) invests 100% in AAA-rated CLOs, based on Fair Oaks' established investment processes. It is managed by a team of six professionals, supported by the broader Fair Oaks credit team and led by Miguel Ramos Fuentenebro and Roger Coyle, co-founders and partners of the firm.

The target market for the ETF is European institutional and informed investors. The total expense ratio for the Fair Oaks AAA CLO ETF is 0.35 percent. All assets are compliant with EU and UK securitisation (risk-retention) regulations – a requirement for EU and UK 'institutional investors' as defined in those regulations.

FAAA was launched on the Alpha UCITS fund platform as an additional listed share class of an existing Fair Oaks UCITS fund, the Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund (the Fund). The Fund was launched with Alpha UCITS in 2019 and has over €150 million in assets under management (AUM) as of Aug. 31, 2024. The ETF share class offers investors access to the existing high-quality, diversified portfolio. FAAA is a long-only portfolio with no leverage and is classified as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

Ramos Fuentenebro said, "We're pleased with the initial reception to the Fair Oaks AAA CLO ETF. For the first time, European ETF investors now have efficient access to AAA-rated CLOs, an asset class that has a record of no historical defaults and an attractive yield."

"CLO ETFs have been tremendously successful in the U.S. as they offer investors a unique high quality, floating rate, short duration asset. The new London listing offers UK and European investors access to 100% AAA-rated CLOs in an ETF wrapper for the first time in Euros and British pounds," said Stephane Diederich, CEO of the Alpha UCITS fund platform.

About Fair Oaks Capital

Fair Oaks Capital is a specialist corporate credit investment manager. Established in 2013 and operating from offices in London and New York, Fair Oaks specializes in CLOs and secured loans, managing over $3 billion in assets for a global client base, as of Aug. 31, 2024. The Fair Oaks Dynamic Credit Fund, launched in 2016, was the investment industry's first global CLO UCITS fund. For more information, visit www.fairoakscap.com and www.CLO-ETF.com

About Alpha UCITS

Alpha UCITS is one of the oldest UCITS distribution and structuring platforms. Alpha UCITS was founded in October 2009 by Stephane Diederich, formerly a partner at Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. The company is based in London and is ranked among the top 10 UCITS platforms by AUM. Alpha UCITS has won numerous industry awards as "Best UCITS Platform" and "Best Third-Party Marketing Firm." For more information, visit www.alpha-ucits.com or write to [email protected].

