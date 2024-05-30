Fair Oaks Farms Opens New Attractions for the Summer Season

The electric Milk Chug train features brightly colored carts and runs between a growing soybean and corn field. The cabooses are perfect for children and adults and are handicap accessible. The LegenDairy Drop is a 25-foot tall, 150-foot long slide. Riders carry tubes to the top before taking the plunge.

"We're always looking to add more fun to our outdoor adventures," said Ryan Weaver, chief operating officer, Fair Oaks Farms. "With these attractions, it's an exciting place to bring children throughout the summer for a fun learning experience that shows where their food comes from, providing education while they play."

Mooville has offered unmatched fun for years with its 22-foot milk carton climbing wall, giant bouncing pillow, and Farmer's Garden where visitors can get hands-on with field crops and pollinators.

Mooville is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time, Memorial Day through Labor Day. General admission, including the Adventures and Mooville, is $25.

The farm hosts summer events, including Music on the Porch every Thursday; Father's Day at The Farmhouse; The Market, where guests indulge in seasonal home goods, snacks and vegetables; The Sunflower Fields, where guests pick their own sunflowers; and The Backyard Concert on July 12th, with live tunes from Jimmy Buffett tribute band Gone 2 Paradise, food truck, beverages and fun al fresco.

At Fair Oaks Farms, we provide an experience to reconnect with nature, animals, and our planet. Our scenic campus includes enrichment programs and tours, where our guests can learn about our animals, farming practices, and nutrition. We offer multiple elegant event spaces that accommodate everything from conferences to weddings and concerts. We delight our guests with our kitchen's mouth-watering food and on-site hotel accommodations. Our team brings enthusiasm and collaboration to provide an exceptional experience for guests and fulfill our vision to feed the world's heart, mind and body.

