Fair Oaks Farms to Host America's Top Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band at Its Backyard Concert on July 12th

Third Annual Backyard Concert to Feature Live Music, Food and Fun for the Whole Family

FAIR OAKS, Ind., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to experience live music with Margaritaville and a Tropical State of Mind this summer!? Look no further than Fair Oaks Farms. On Friday, July 12th, the farm will host America's top Jimmy Buffet Tribute band – Gone 2 Paradise, a Jimmy Buffet Experience – as the headline act of its third annual Backyard Concert.

COMING JULY 12 🌞 The Backyard Concert at Fair Oaks Farms returns with live tunes from Gone 2 Paradise, a specialty food truck, beverages and FUN al fresco. Get your tickets today!! Backyard concert at Fair Oaks Farms featuring Jimmy Buffett tribute band Gone 2 Paradise.

Set amongst the beautiful grounds at Fair Oaks Farms, this year's Backyard Concert will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett's final wishes to 'Keep the party going' with a tribute band that has traveled the nation for 20 years celebrating the music of Parrot Heads worldwide. Opening act Whiskey Thomas will open the show with his unique blend of sounds, including Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews and the Eagles.

"We've hosted live music on the porch at Fair Oaks Farms for years and saw how much people loved being outside and enjoying music together, so we decided to host a larger scale event that would allow more people to participate," said Fair Oaks Farms Chief Operating Officer Ryan Weaver. "Our goal with the Backyard Concert series is to create a music experience that feels like you're sitting in your own backyard with your family and closest friends, so we hope everyone walks away with their fill of music and comradery."

Get a taste of Fair Oaks Farms' favorite foods throughout the concert, including the Farmhouse Food Truck and the Cowfe's signature grilled cheese sandwiches and ice cream available in a variety of flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and mint chocolate chip. Beer and wine will also be available. No outside food or drink is allowed.

Looking for activities in between sets? Games such as cow ring toss, bags and Connect Four will be available throughout the event. Learn a bit about farming too through a variety of enrichment activities hosted by our museum guides. Concert goers can also win a free night stay at the on-site Fairfield by Marriott at Fair Oaks Farms or adventure passes for the farm's cow, pig and crop adventures by participating in a dress up contest. Don your favorite Parrot Head attire and be entered to win.

Gates open at 6 p.m. CST, with Whiskey Thomas taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. CST. The concert will end at 10 p.m. CST. Tickets are currently on sale for $18 at www.fofarms.com/byc.

Parking is complimentary in the Fair Oaks Farms lot. Be sure to pack lawn chairs, blankets and other gear to stay comfortable on the lawn throughout the concert and as the sun goes down. The south side of the Farmhouse restaurant porch will be reserved for ticket holders in need of wheelchair access.

Every summer, the farm hosts a series of events, including Music on the Porch each Thursday and U-Pick Sunflower Field from August to Labor Day where families can grab a bucket to fill with blooms, including sunflowers, cosmos and zinnias. Apple picking starts in August and continues through October. To learn more about other events and activities at the farm, visit https://fofarms.com/activities/.

About Fair Oaks Farms

At Fair Oaks Farms, we provide an experience to reconnect with nature, animals, and our planet. Our scenic campus includes enrichment programs and tours, where our guests can learn about our animals, farming practices, and nutrition. We offer multiple elegant event spaces that accommodate everything from conferences to weddings and concerts. We delight our guests with our kitchen's mouth-watering food and on-site hotel accommodations. Our team brings enthusiasm and collaboration to provide an exceptional experience for guests and fulfill our vision to feed the world's heart, mind and body. Please note that Fair Oaks Farms is in the central time zone.

