Fair Offers Uber Drivers Access to Free Car For The First Week

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle subscription provider Fair, in partnership with Uber, today announced plans to scale nationwide its program to attract more rideshare drivers by making driving with Uber accessible for people who don't have a car.

The program—launched in January in California—will give eligible Uber drivers in select markets across the U.S. the ability to drive for free for the first week. With no credit requirement, Uber drivers will be able to access a pre-owned rideshare-ready car through Fair. This initiative will provide drivers with credits in their account that can be applied to cover their first weekly car payment, plus tax. The "all-in weekly fee" bundles everything they need to drive, including unlimited mileage, insurance, a limited warranty, roadside assistance, and routine maintenance that is fully reimbursed (excluding taxes).

"Anyone should be able to drive for Uber, and we're enabling that by removing the many traditional hurdles to accessing a vehicle," said Fair CEO and Founder Scott Painter. "Not only does this program offer flexibility and simplicity through its all-in-one payment, but it reimburses the entire cost to drivers who meet its ride goals, essentially allowing them to access a car for free. It's an unprecedented way to expand access to earning opportunities to thousands of new Uber drivers and ensure the growth of ridesharing going forward."

To get started in the program, drivers will make a refundable $185 security deposit upfront—with no down payment or startup fee—and are free to turn the vehicle in whenever they want.

After the first week, for drivers in the California program who continue using their Fair car, the subscription will auto-renew for another 7 days and Fair will charge the driver the upfront weekly payment of $185, plus tax. For a limited time, drivers who complete 70 Uber trips a week will receive $185 in incentive payments from Uber, which the driver may choose to use to pay the cost, in whole or in part, of their Fair weekly payment (trip amount may vary in other markets). The incentive payment from Uber would increase up to $305 per week if they complete 120 trips.

The Fair contract will auto-renew every week for up to 28 days; drivers wishing to continue after that would digitally re-sign their contract in the Fair app. Note: cost of gas is not included in this offer.

"Drivers come from all walks of life, and we're focused on finding more opportunities for them to earn with Uber and pursue their long-term goals--even if they don't have access to a car," said Daniel Danker, Head of Driver Product at Uber. "That's why we created a platform helping drivers hit the road more quickly, and why we're excited to partner with Fair to expand dependable vehicle access."

The program deepens a 16-month-old partnership between Fair and Uber that allows rideshare drivers to access a Fair car to drive with Uber, pay for it weekly and turn it in any time they want. Drivers scan their license to get started, place an order for a car, pick up their keys and drive it for as long as they want—with no long-term commitment or even physical paperwork. Since launching in August 2017, Fair has more than 30,000+ subscribers (both consumers and Uber drivers) in 30+ markets across the United States.

About Fair

Fair offers a new way to get a car that responds to customer demand for more freedom. Fair gives customers the flexibility to drive the car they want for as long as they want and lets them walk away any time, eliminating the long-term commitment of traditional financing or leasing. Fair allows you to select your car, miles and view your payments—all in a mobile and paperless end-to-end experience that's simple, transparent and affordable. Fair is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit www.fair.com and follow them at @fairtheapp.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

SOURCE Fair

Related Links

https://www.fair.com

