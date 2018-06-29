FAIR Rejects Senator Gillibrand's Call to Eliminate ICE as a Betrayal to the Most Vulnerable Members of the American Labor Force

"ICE is a vital part of the nation's effort to protect job availability, wages and working conditions for American workers.

"The Immigration and Customs Enforcement division (ICE) within the Department of Homeland Security was formed primarily from portions of the old Immigration and Naturalization Service (detention, deportations and investigations) and the U.S. Customs Service.

"ICE plays a valuable role in ensuring, among other things, American jobs go to American workers and that illegal immigrants are identified and put into removal proceedings.

"Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's sudden call for the 'abolition of ICE' is a politicized action from a politician whose persona can only be characterized as a 'wind sock,' shifting with the issues as she needed to for her personal advancement. From a tough-on-the-borders one-term representative in the House, she was selected to replace then-Senator Hillary Clinton when Clinton was appointed Secretary of State.

"From that point on, Gillibrand shifted to the left, and has now fallen off the deep end. Suddenly she wants to stop all interior immigration law enforcement. Her claim? She says ICE "is separating families." The catalyst? Allegedly a "shocking election" in a Democratic Primary by a Bronx-based candidate that won 15,000 votes (in a district with over 700,000 residence) in a primary characterized by low turnout and a lack of interest. The aging incumbent had positions nearly identical to the young mavericks.

"How can Senator Gillibrand call for the abolition of ICE when she obviously has no idea what to replace it with?

"This is what happens when someone reaches the U.S. Senate lacking in virtually any executive or management experience. Abolishing ICE would create immigration chaos, border anarchy and skyrocketing crime in our cities as criminal aliens are never removed from our communities. It's bad enough wages are flat and less skilled Americans have been railroaded out of the American labor force, now Senator Gillibrand wants to endorse policies calculated to grind the face of the working poor and the nation's most vulnerable."

"This cannot be a serious proposal, but I would remind Senator Gillibrand that the work of ICE is broadly supported by the American people. She is listening only to the loudest and most irresponsible voices in her state."

Contact: Joe Gomez; 202-742-1843

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-rejects-senator-gillibrands-call-to-eliminate-ice-as-a-betrayal-to-the-most-vulnerable-members-of-the-american-labor-force-300674713.html

SOURCE FAIR

Related Links

http://www.fairus.org

