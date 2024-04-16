Fair Share Publishing Launches a Revolutionary Creative Platform With The Release Of The Ultimate Fathers' Day Book: "The Fight to Be Funny; A Dad Joke Battle"

Reimagining Family Reading Time and Transforming the Publishing Industry

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Share Publishing – a groundbreaking creative platform company, founded by Nathan Bond – launches this week with its debut book, "The Fight to Be Funny; A Dad Joke Battle." This fresh take on the hilarious and groan-worthy history of dad jokes promises smiles for the entire family and represents the first step in delivering on the Fair Share mission to transform the publishing ecosystem through a unique and transparent business model that offers creators 50% royalties on net sales (3x above the industry norm) and provides a truly differentiated channel for authors and illustrators to produce and deliver their work to audiences of all sizes.

Written by Griffin Reed and Mike Dulin (Rhode Island School of Design, 1995), with illustrations by Maria Lia Malandrino (Univ. of the Arts, London), this story revolves around a competition between a group of witty kids who challenge their dads to see who can deliver the best dad jokes. The book embodies Fair Share's commitment to ongoing innovation with scannable QR codes for new jokes and a more equitable publishing paradigm. By focusing on laughter, connection, and memorable moments between adults and children, it encourages families to deepen their bonds and develop a shared love of reading and storytelling.

By valuing the talent behind children's books and offering a unique publication and distribution model, Fair Share empowers creators to produce their best work, ultimately enriching the world of children's literature for everyone.

About Fair Share Publishing

Fair Share sets a new standard for the publishing industry by ensuring authors and illustrators receive fair compensation, creating interactive metaverses to encourage creative expression for kids, publicly tracking sales on a public open ledger, and providing access to a rich selection of educational resources for teachers. This innovative approach extends beyond traditional publishing methods, embracing transparency and technology to deliver stories that engage and evolve with its readership.

Pre-Order and Availability

"The Fight to Be Funny" is available for pre-order starting April 18th, 2024, with delivery in early June in time for Father's Day celebrations. To secure a copy and support this innovative venture, visit https://www.fairsharepublishing.com .

