FAIR: Termination of TPS was Long Overdue

"Twenty years is enough time for any country to return to some semblance of normalcy after a natural disaster. Normal, does not mean ideal. Honduras, like many other nations that have received TPS designation, was gripped by poverty and turmoil before it was struck by Hurricane Mitch in 1998. There is no reason to believe that these longstanding problems would be solved by another extension of TPS.

"Some 86,000 Hondurans who were granted TPS accepted that designation with the full understanding that their stay in this country would be temporary. With the benefit of having lived in the United States for 20 years, these TPS beneficiaries now have the opportunity to return home and become a force for real social, economic, and political reform that can make Honduras a better country than it was before Hurricane Mitch."

