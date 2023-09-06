Fair Trade USA Announces Sugumar Raman as Chief Program Officer

News provided by

Fair Trade USA

06 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Longtime sustainable sourcing leader to play key role in expanding the organization's program impact

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Trade USA today announced a key addition to its core leadership team. Sugumar Raman, who most recently served as the Director of Operations at FLOCERT, will serve as the organization's Chief Program Officer.

A veteran in the global sustainable sourcing movement, Sugumar is tasked with designing, innovating, and implementing Fair Trade USA's programs with the goal of increasing the organization's scope and scale of impact and tackling some of the most pressing global challenges.

Continue Reading

"We are extremely lucky to have Sugumar join our team," said Paul Rice, Founder & CEO, Fair Trade USA. "His years of leadership experience on the front lines of the global sustainable sourcing movement will be a tremendous asset to our organization as we continue to reimagine how to best deliver the deepest and broadest impact to the farmers and planet we serve."

Sugumar is a specialist in leading organizational change through a robust and collaborative engagement process. As Director of Operations at FLOCERT, he led the transformation of the organization towards a 360‐degree assurance provider by digitizing its core processes, while inspiring internal teams and influencing stakeholders through that evolution.

As Chief Program Officer, Sugumar will be an important stakeholder in Fair Trade USA's new groundbreaking Innovation for Impact Initiative, a multi-stakeholder engagement and design lab aimed at developing a more scalable, higher-impact Fair Trade Certified™ coffee program.

Prior to FLOCERT, Sugumar developed his expertise in the private agribusiness sector, serving as the Global Production Manager at Chessumplants Ltd. in Kenya & Nigeria, as the Group General Manager at Solai Plantations in Kenya, and as the Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager of Production at Tata Global Beverages & Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. in Munnar, India. He holds a bachelor's degree in Botany / Agronomy from Bharathiar University in India along with an Advanced Management Program qualification from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

For more information about Fair Trade USA, visit the website.

About Fair Trade USA    

Fair Trade USA, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the leading certifier of Fair Trade products in North America. Its award-winning, rigorous, and globally recognized sustainable sourcing certification programs improve livelihoods, protect the environment, and build resilient, transparent supply chains. The trusted Fair Trade Certified™ label on a product signifies that it was made according to stringent Fair Trade standards. Fair Trade USA is building an innovative model of responsible business, conscious consumerism, and shared value to eliminate poverty and enable sustainable development for farmers, workers, their families, and communities around the world.

Contact:
Fair Trade Public Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE Fair Trade USA

Also from this source

Fair Trade USA Launches Groundbreaking Innovation Initiative

Fair Trade USA Maintains Current Coffee Prices, Premiums through 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.