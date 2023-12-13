Fair Trade USA Awarded 2023 Amazon Web Services IMAGINE Grant

News provided by

Fair Trade USA

13 Dec, 2023, 15:00 ET

Fair Trade USA will work with Amazon's cloud computing arm to scale programs and impact via new insights platform. 

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Trade USA is proud to announce its selection as a winner of the 2023 Amazon Web Services (AWS) IMAGINE Grant, a public grant opportunity open to registered 501(c) nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and U.K. who are using technology to solve the world's most pressing challenges.

Fair Trade USA will launch an enhanced Partner Portal in the second half of 2024 that will include a new Insights Platform supported by a core data warehouse, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other powerful features using the support from AWS. These new features will provide new levels of insights to commercial partners, putting supply chain and impact data at their fingertips.

Fair Trade USA was named a winner in the Go Further, Faster category which recognizes highly innovative projects using advanced cloud services. Fair Trade USA will receive up to $150,000 in unrestricted funding, up to $100,000 in AWS Promotional Credits, and engagement with AWS technical specialists. Proposals were judged on several factors including the innovative and unique nature of the project, impact on mission-critical goals, and clearly defined outcomes and milestones.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to continue innovating the ways in which businesses can stay close to their supply chains and the impact that they are driving through Fair Trade," said Paul Rice, Founder and CEO of Fair Trade USA. Rice continued, "By providing these business-critical insights to our partners, we will be able to continue meeting the expectations for transparency and enhanced data, which will allow us to continue scaling commitments to Fair Trade across sectors."

The ability to provide improved data and insights on demand is an increasing need as businesses navigate increasingly complex and challenged supply chains. It will also give the organization a more holistic understanding of the impact of its programs, identifying both challenges and opportunities in its mission to lift millions more people out of poverty while protecting the environment and empowering consumers to shop their values across more and more products.

For more information on the AWS IMAGINE Grant, visit aws.amazon.com/imagine-grant

For more information about Fair Trade USA, visit the website.

About Fair Trade USA    

Fair Trade USA, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the leading certifier of Fair Trade products in North America. Its award-winning, rigorous, and globally recognized sustainable sourcing certification programs improve livelihoods, protect the environment, and build resilient, transparent supply chains. The trusted Fair Trade Certified label on a product signifies that it was made according to stringent Fair Trade standards. Fair Trade USA is building an innovative model of responsible business, conscious consumerism, and shared value to eliminate poverty and enable sustainable development for farmers, workers, their families, and communities around the world.

Contact:                                                                                                           
Fair Trade Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Fair Trade USA

Also from this source

Fair Trade USA Announces Felipe Arango as Chief Operating Officer

Fair Trade USA Announces Felipe Arango as Chief Operating Officer

Fair Trade USA announced a key addition to its core leadership team. Felipe Arango will serve as the organization's Chief Operating Officer. Fair...
Fair Trade USA Announces Sugumar Raman as Chief Program Officer

Fair Trade USA Announces Sugumar Raman as Chief Program Officer

Fair Trade USA today announced a key addition to its core leadership team. Sugumar Raman, who most recently served as the Director of Operations at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.