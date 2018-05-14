Fairbanks Uses Superion Software To Cut Emergency Response Time

"The automation allows us to affect a dispatch quicker than what we were able to do before when our processes were manual," said Stephanie Johnson, Dispatch Center Manager. "This has allowed us to achieve a lower ISO score due to our ability to quickly build a response plan and pre-identify who needs to respond [to the emergency]."

The Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center commands dispatch operations for the city of Fairbanks, Alaska, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough, a land area of more than 7,400 square miles, which equates to the size of the state of Indiana. Because of the large service area, coupled with the region's extreme weather conditions, the center utilizes Superion's software to create a centralized command center to handle all critical situations within both districts while effectively coordinating between the nearly 500 responders within the area. As a result of this coordination, the city was awarded with a 2017 Army Community Partnership Award by the U.S. Department of Army for integrating emergency service communications in partnership with Fort Wainwright, also located in the North Star Borough.

"We have separate agencies that require resources from adjacent agencies or across our borough," states Johnson. "Thanks to Superion, it's very easy for us to build response plans that work seamlessly through the CAD system to the mobile app, and then the communication gets back into the dispatch center."

Across the country, public safety agencies are recognizing the negative impact of having too many disparate, poorly coordinated products and applications, and inadequate access to critical information necessary for agile and informed decision making. As evidenced by the success of Fairbanks, however, Superion is helping to mitigate these impacts through its deeply unified and analytics-rich end-to-end public safety solutions. By empowering government agencies with the technology they need to transform public service operations, Superion delivers on its mission to provide the broadest, smartest, and most unified software platform to local governments and public safety agencies.

