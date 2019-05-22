Fairchild Resiliency Systems Named ServiceNow IRM Ecosystem Partner

ANDOVER, Mass., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairchild Resiliency Systems, an industry-leading business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) software firm, was recently selected as a ServiceNow Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Ecosystem Partner.

Fairchild's innovative BCDR solution, MaestroRS™, is a Now® Certified application and top-selling app in ServiceNow's app store. MaestroRS™ operationalizes business continuity, IT disaster recovery planning and IT Service Management (ITSM) by bridging the gap between business resiliency and IT recovery. It also automates business continuity and disaster recovery workflows, helping companies plan for and recover from the worst. MaestroRS™ is natively built on the Now Platform®.

"We are particularly honored to be named as a ServiceNow IRM Ecosystem Partner because of the platform's staggering marketplace momentum and 'best-in-breed' status," said Aaron Callaway, managing director, Fairchild Resiliency Systems. "ServiceNow's platform is the very foundation of digital workflows of companies around the world and we expect MaestroRS™ to play an increasingly important role in its customer success."

ServiceNow, Forbes' No. 1 World's Most Innovative Company in 2018, serves more than 5,400 enterprise customers, including nearly 75% of Fortune 500 companies.

ServiceNow is making the world of work, work better for people. ServiceNow's cloud‑based Now Platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise.

About Fairchild Resiliency Systems

Fairchild Resiliency Systems is a business continuity and IT disaster recovery software firm advancing the effectiveness and efficiency at which businesses respond to and recover from disasters. It's flagship product, MaestroRS™, harmonizes business continuity and disaster recovery to automate the planning, exercising, and recovery management for organizations across the globe. Fairchild provides innovative software solutions driven by a passion for customer service, positioning the organization as a disruptive force for positive change in the business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) industry. For more information visit, https://fairchildrs.com.

