FairCom names new senior sales director

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FairCom Corporation, one of the world's most trusted database solution providers, announced today that Brent Farr has joined the company as its senior director of sales for North America. Farr brings a dynamic resume of enterprise technology sales leadership and strategic analysis expertise to his new position.

Farr will play a key role in increasing FairCom's presence in the database market by overseeing sales efforts for the FairCom family of products and expanding programs, such as professional services. FairCom's product line includes the c-treeACE unified multimodel database, the c-treeEDGE IoT Database and the c-treeRTG data management solutions for legacy systems.

Prior to joining FairCom, Farr held sales leadership positions at CenturyLink, Microsoft and Novell. He also served in roles of sales/marketing manager and business sales strategy manager for IBM's CEO.

"Brent Farr is a proven winner in technology sales. With his help, FairCom will continue its streak of year-over-year growth and will develop new markets and opportunities," said Alysha Brown, FairCom's Chief Officer of Operations.

Farr, who graduated from Weber State University (Utah), is joining FairCom during the year in which the company is celebrating its 40th anniversary. He will be based in FairCom's Western U.S. office in Salt Lake City.

"Our customers rely on FairCom data management products because of their speed and reliability. It is a priority to enable our customers to be even more successful while using our database products, whether it is in a traditional setting, the rapidly advancing world of the Internet of Things or in mission-critical legacy systems," said Farr.

Currently, more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100 uses FairCom solutions. Among the global organizations utilizing FairCom products are Verizon, UPS, Rockwell Automation, Carl Zeiss, Motorola Solutions, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the European Space Agency and Thomson Reuters.

Detailed information and imagery are available here.

About FairCom

FairCom Corporation is a software industry pioneer and a global database technology leader. Its reputation of innovation began in 1979 and continues today with fast, reliable products that are trusted by organizations in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprise level organizations, including Fortune 100 members. Additional information is available at FairCom.com.

Media Contact

Brad Thomas

FairCom Corporation

1.573.445.6833

brad.thomas@faircom.com

SOURCE FairCom Corporation

Related Links

https://www.faircom.com

