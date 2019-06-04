FairCom to feature #ctreeEDGE IoT Database at LiveWorx19

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's most trusted names in the database industry, FairCom Corporation, announced today that it is exhibiting at the LiveWorx® digital transformation event for the industrial enterprise in Boston, June 10-13. FairCom is an Elite Sponsor of LiveWorx and will have engineers on hand to provide in-depth insight into the robust and flexible capabilities of the c-treeEDGE IoT Database – a fast, transaction-controlled database built for edge computing and IIoT environments.

FairCom, celebrating its 40th anniversary later this year, will be exhibiting at booth No. 743 in the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. In addition to exploring the power of c-treeEDGE and the c-treeEDGE IoT Database Extension for PTC's ThingWorx® IIoT platform, LiveWorx attendees who visit the FairCom booth will have the opportunity to learn about the value of using a database management solution on the edge (at or near where information is collected.) The c-treeEDGE Extension for ThingWorx has been validated as ThingWorx Ready™ by PTC.

In other activities at LiveWorx, FairCom's director of business development, Evaldo Oliveira, will give two presentations. He will present "Hybrid Architectures for IIoT with ThingWorx and Edge Computing - CP857B" at 4 p.m. EDT on June 11. His second talk, "Edge Computing Live Demonstration Using ThingWorx and c-treeEDGE - CP869I," will begin at 12:30 p.m. on June 12. The company's chief architect, Mike Bowers, will also be at the FairCom booth to discuss the roadmap for c-treeEDGE and the entire family of FairCom data management products.

c-treeEDGE is a database that includes unique technology that facilitates full-featured, high-performance data management while running on IoT and IIoT gateways and on the smallest edge devices. c-treeEDGE is ideal for use in manufacturing, healthcare, energy and transportation, as well as many other industries.

c-treeEDGE is powered by the same core technology that is in FairCom's flagship product, the c-treeACE unified multimodel database. Both c-treeACE and c-treeEDGE facilitate high-performance NoSQL and industry-standard SQL access within the same application and over the same data. The result is that a number of the world's biggest names trust FairCom with their database needs, such as Software AG, Rockwell Automation, UPS and Verizon.

LiveWorx is the definitive event for digital transformation for the enterprise and marketplace for solutions engineered for a smart, connected world. Additional information about LiveWorx19 is available at www.liveworx.com.

Detailed information about FairCom and its family of data management solutions is available at FairCom.com.

About FairCom

FairCom Corporation is a software industry pioneer and a global database technology leader. Its reputation of innovation began in 1979 and continues today with fast, reliable products that are trusted by organizations in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprise level organizations, including Fortune 100 members. The FairCom c-tree-based product line includes the customizable c-treeACE unified multimodel database, the c-treeRTG "Ready-to-Go" data management solutions for legacy systems and the new c-treeEDGE IoT Database for computing on the edge. Additional information about FairCom is available at FairCom.com.

