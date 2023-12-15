Fairdesk Merry Cryptomas Event: A Festive Trading Competition with Exciting Rewards

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairdesk, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to Fairdesk announcement its ongoing Merry Cryptomas event, offering crypto enthusiasts a chance to participate in a thrilling trading competition and win substantial USDT prizes. The event, which began on December 12 and will run until December 25, has captured the attention of traders worldwide.

Fairdesk Merry Cryptomas
The Merry Cryptomas event is divided into two phases, each offering unique opportunities for participants. In Phase 1, which runs from December 12 to December 25, users have the chance to earn rewards by making new deposits and transferring funds to futures or copy trading. The more deposits and trades they make, the higher their chances of earning attractive bonuses ranging from $1 to $7,000.

Phase 2, which began on December 15 and will continue until December 25, is a trading competition where participants compete based on their ROI rankings. Traders with the highest ROI will have the opportunity to win a share of the substantial USDT prize pool. The top-ranking participants can walk away with prizes such as 30,000 USDT for the first-place winner, 20,000 USDT for the second-place winner, and 10,000 USDT for the third-place winner. Participants ranked 4th to 10th will receive 11,000 USDT, while those ranked 11th to 30th will receive a 200 USDT bonus.

Fairdesk, known for its user-friendly platform and commitment to providing a secure trading environment, is excited to offer this festive event to its valued users. The Merry Cryptomas event aims to bring joy and excitement to the crypto trading community during the holiday season. With substantial prizes up for grabs, participants have the opportunity to enhance their trading skills, increase their ROI, and be rewarded for their efforts.

To participate in the Merry Cryptomas event, users simply visit Merry Crytomas Page and trade on the Fairdesk platform. It's important to note that participants must meet a minimum trading volume requirement of 30,000 USDT to qualify for prizes. Additionally, Fairdesk reserves the right to interpret and modify the event's terms and conditions.

Join Fairdesk this holiday season and take part in the Merry Cryptomas event. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to showcase your trading skills, earn rewards, and experience the thrill of the crypto market. For more information and to participate, visit our events page on the Fairdesk website.

About Fairdesk:

Fairdesk is a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange that provides a wide range of trading options and services to crypto enthusiasts worldwide. With a focus on user experience, security, and innovation, Fairdesk aims to empower traders with the tools they need to navigate the dynamic crypto market successfully.

Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:
Name: Peter Chang
Email: [email protected] 

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or an endorsement of any specific cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency investments carry risks, and individuals should conduct their own research and seek professional advice before making investment decisions.

For more information, please visit Fairdesk Crypto Exchange.

SOURCE Fairdesk

