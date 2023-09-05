Fairdesk to Launch Trading Competition 2023: With 1.8m USDT Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairdesk, a rising star in the digital-currency exchange arena, is excited to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023. As we embark on this thrilling journey, we invite traders from all corners of the globe to join us in an exciting Trading Competition 2023 like no other.

What to Expect

Traders will have the opportunity to compete for a staggering prize pool of up to $1.8m USDT. Beyond the cryptocurrency rewards, participants can also look forward to acquiring popularity.

How to Participate

Participating in the Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023 is a breeze. Simply follow these steps:

Visit the event page on Fairdesk.

Click the 'Participate' button.

Once you've completed these simple steps, you'll be on your way to joining one of the most exciting trading competitions of the year.

Mark Your Calendar

The Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023 kicks off on September 11, 2023, and the excitement will continue until December 10, 2023. That's three thrilling months of trading, competing, and winning!

Unbelievable Rewards Await You

Get ready to be amazed by the incredible rewards up for grabs in the Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023. With total rewards worth up to $1,800,000, you have the chance to win some of the most coveted prizes in the world of trading, including:

  • Tesla Model X: Drive in style with this cutting-edge electric car.
  • Ducati Panigale V4: Experience the thrill of the open road on this high-performance motorcycle.
  • Rolex Submariner Green Dial: Elevate your style with this iconic luxury timepiece.
  • iPhone 15 Pro: Get your hands on the latest in smartphone technology.
  • Trips of a Lifetime: Explore the world with trips to exotic destinations like Antarctica, the breathtaking Alps, and vibrant Miami.
  • Bonus: Boost your trading capital with bonus rewards.
  • USDT: Add stability to your portfolio with USDT rewards.
  • Coupon: Enjoy additional perks with coupon rewards.

About Fairdesk

The Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023 promises an incredible journey filled with opportunities to showcase your trading prowess and win attractive rewards. Don't miss out on this chance to be part of a global trading phenomenon. Click 'Participate' now and embark on your trading adventure with Fairdesk!

A Glimpse into Fairdesk: Pioneering the Trading Frontier

Beyond a trading platform, Fairdesk is a trailblazer in the crypto trading universe. Anchored in transparency, security, and innovation, Fairdesk offers cryptocurrency derivative exchange services that redefine trader expectations.

Conclusion: A Future Defined by Possibilities

As the cryptocurrency landscape evolves, Fairdesk remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence. With its CoinMarketCap recognition, the upcoming trading competition, and its unwavering commitment to delivering an unmatched trading experience, Fairdesk is poised to lead the industry into a new era of crypto trading.

Disclaimer:

Please note that all terms and conditions related to the event are subject to Fairdesk's interpretation, and the original English terms shall prevail in case of discrepancies. Fairdesk reserves the right to modify terms and conditions without prior notice, underscoring its dedication to providing the optimal user experience.

Explore the Fairdesk Trading Competition: Join the Competition 

