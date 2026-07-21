Fairdinkum and Abacus IT Join Forces to Expand Managed IT Services and Client Expertise

Merger strengthens Fairdinkum's West Coast presence while adding experienced leadership and enhancing service capabilities.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairdinkum Consulting, a leading managed IT services provider in New York City, announced the successful integration of Abacus IT, a respected Southern California technology consulting firm, into the Fairdinkum organization. Together, the two companies provide responsive, consultative technology support to organizations across the country.

Founded in 2002, Abacus IT earned a reputation for delivering reliable managed IT services and building long-term client relationships throughout Southern California. That client-first philosophy closely aligns with Fairdinkum's approach, making the merger a natural fit. The combination strengthens the company's West Coast presence and expands its bench of experienced IT professionals.

"We're excited to welcome the Abacus IT team as part of Fairdinkum," said David Hafke, Founder and CEO of Fairdinkum. "Our organizations share the same philosophy—that technology should help businesses grow, not create complexity. By combining our experience, talent and resources, we're able to provide even greater value while continuing to deliver the trusted guidance and responsive support our clients expect."

As part of the merger, Jirka Ambroz, Abacus IT founder and president, has joined Fairdinkum as a partner, bringing more than 25 years of experience building trusted client relationships and leading high-performing managed IT organizations.

"After two decades building Abacus IT, joining Fairdinkum was a natural next step," said Ambroz. "It allows us to preserve the relationships our clients value while expanding what's possible through a larger team and broader expertise."

The addition of Abacus IT reflects Fairdinkum's long-term growth strategy of partnering with organizations that complement its expertise and client-first approach. Previous strategic acquisitions include InnoLink Systems, Warren Systems Group and Tech 2020 Solutions.

About Fairdinkum

Fairdinkum is a premier managed IT services provider based in New York City, delivering proactive IT support, cybersecurity and cloud solutions that help organizations improve security, productivity and long-term business performance. Through long-term client relationships and strategic yet practical technology solutions, Fairdinkum helps organizations confidently navigate today's evolving technology landscape. Learn more at fairdinkum.com.

SOURCE Fairdinkum