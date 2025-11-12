Fairfax City Celebrates Small Business During Fairfax City Holiday Small Business Month

Monthlong Event Encourages Consumers to Shop Local and Support Fairfax City's Small Businesses

FAIRFAX CITY, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, consumers in Fairfax City will have the opportunity to support local businesses during Fairfax City's Holiday Small Business Month, taking place November 28 through December 22. As part of the celebration, a wide range of Fairfax City's small businesses will extend a variety of promotions on the unique experiences and services they offer. Sponsored by Fairfax City Economic Development (FCED) in partnership with the Old Town Fairfax Business Association and the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce, Fairfax City Holiday Small Business Month expands on past holiday season efforts to highlight the creativity, variety and spirit of the city's small businesses and the services they provide the community.

"Fairfax City is home to small businesses that embody the entrepreneurial spirit of the people who live and work here," said Fairfax City Mayor Catherine Read. "From boutiques and salons to restaurants and specialty shops, our city is a true holiday shopping destination. When we choose to shop local, we invest directly in the vitality of our community."

To encourage shoppers to buy local from Fairfax City's small businesses during the holiday season, FCED will offer a special promotion on the purchase of its Flex Card. Shoppers who purchase one Fairfax City Flex Card will receive a 40 percent bonus on the purchase of another. The Flex Card provides consumers with discounted access to a wide array of dining experiences, salon services, relaxing spas, and other Fairfax City retailers.

Small businesses participating in Fairfax City Holiday Small Business Month include:

Artie's Lock and Key

Audacious Aleworks Brewery & Taproom

BE2 Pilates

Bonchon

Common Culture Specialty Coffee

DIY Scent Studio

Dolce Vita

eXurb Fitness

Fairfax Ace Hardware

Fairfax Surf Shop

Gaming Giant

JoyLife Spa

Mode on Main by Mara

Omni Wellness and Performance

Paradise Games & Gifts

Paschal Lamb

Patriot's Pub & Grill

Romp n' Roll

Senberry Bowls

Weber's Pet Supermarket

For more information and to see an updated list of small businesses participating in Fairfax City Holiday Small Business Month, visit shopffxcity.com or follow Fairfax City Economic Development at @GoFairfaxCity on Instagram and Facebook.

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.com.

