Fairfax City Restaurant Week Returns to Showcase Diverse Dining Scene

This Bi-annual Event Encourages Diners to Support Fairfax City's Local Restaurants This Winter Season

FAIRFAX CITY, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfax City Restaurant Week returns this winter celebrating the city's thriving culinary landscape. Running February 27 through March 8, the 10-day event invites local diners to explore and support the diverse restaurants that define the city's vibrant food culture.

Fairfax City Restaurant Week returns February 27 through March 8 with 23 participating restaurants. Post this Winter 2026 Fairfax City Restaurant Week

Featuring 23 Fairfax City restaurants that span a range of cuisines—from Italian, Korean, and Japanese to Latin American, Irish, Middle Eastern, and beyond— Restaurant Week provides an opportunity for diners to discover new favorites while supporting longtime neighborhood establishments. Participating restaurants will offer specially curated set-price menus, making it easy for residents and visitors to experience quality dining at a range of set price points.

"Restaurant Week is a time to shake off the stress of freezing temperatures, 'snowcrete,' and school closures. Grab the family, the neighbors, and your work colleagues and settle into a warm space with great food," said Fairfax City Mayor Catherine Read. "Our city restaurants have something to offer everyone. Breakfast, lunch and dinner in cuisines from around the world are close by and waiting for you to discover them."

Restaurants participating in Winter Fairfax City Restaurant Week include: Baku Delicious

Bellissimo Restaurant

Big Buns Fairfax

Boba TomTom

Commonwealth Brewing Co.

Curry Mantra

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Draper's Steak & Seafood

El Pollo Rico

Hamrock's Restaurant

Kelly's Oyster House & Bar

Meokja Meokja Milk and Honey

Ned's New England Deck

Okonomi Asian Grill

Ornery Beer Company & Public House

P.J. Skidoos

Patriot's Pub & Grill

Tandoori Fairfax

The Auld Shebeen

Vivi Bubble Tea

Wine House

Yanzi Noodle House

Participating restaurants will provide diners with a variety of opportunities to participate. Most restaurants will offer set-price menus of $25 for brunch and lunch, and $40 for a three-course dinner. Other restaurants will offer Two-for-$10 or "Let's Work Together" deals, which allow diners to select the option that works for them.

The 2026 Fairfax City Restaurant Committee is comprised of representatives from Fairfax City Economic Development, the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce, the Old Town Fairfax Business Association, Fairfax City restaurant owners and consultants. The committee oversees Restaurant Week with the goal of providing visitors with a unique Fairfax City experience while raising brand recognition and strengthening bonds between residents and food and dining establishments.

For more information and to see an updated list of restaurants participating in Fairfax City Restaurant Week, visit fairfaxcityrestaurantweek.com and follow @FairfaxCityRestaurantWeek on Instagram and Facebook.

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.com.

SOURCE Fairfax City Economic Development Authority