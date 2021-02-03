Fairfax County Is Home to The Most Innovative Businesses in the US: BidExecs

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfax County-based BidExecs, a ProposalHelper company, is the first and only service provider to launch a global franchise in the bid and proposal industry. With a decade of proven performance, major investments in core intellectual property leveraging emerging technologies, BidExecs is about to shake-up the bid and proposal solutions industry. This Fairfax County company is laser focused on not just creating a global brand but also achieving a core service commitment – building communities of contracting companies across U.S.

"We have grown-up in Fairfax County – this has been our home for over a decade and frankly we don't think we would have been as successful as we are had we not been in this county. But we have global aspirations," said Reena Bhatia, CEO and founder of BidExecs and ProposalHelper. What BidExecs offers touches every local community.

"Innovation in business can come from any direction, and I want to congratulate Reena Bhatia and BidExecs for their work to innovate in the bid and proposal industry," said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "Being home to business people with this kind of energy is why Fairfax County and Northern Virginia continue to be a center of innovation and a great place to begin and grow a company."

Disrupting the market is not new to Bhatia. She has defied the naysayers and spearheads changes in the bid and proposal industry. When asked – why franchise? Bhatia says: "I have one goal – innovate and propagate. The more we share, the stronger we get." BidExecs franchise offers professionals the first and only one of its kind business consulting platforms at an extremely affordable entry point. Bhatia continues: "Veterans, SES Government employees – they have a wealth of knowledge. Until now as a consultant the only option was to struggle in the gig economy. Not anymore – by being a BidExecs franchisee, we offer them a platform to continue supporting their communities while building wealth for themselves."

As a franchisor, BidExecs provides entrepreneurship opportunities to transitioning military/veterans, transitioning government employees, and to independent consultants who want to be part of a global platform. Imagine the power of a global network right at the fingertips of your local BidExecs Executives. Through BidExecs, businesses of all sizes will now have access to vast wealth of resources at extremely affordable prices. Every BidExecs franchisee will have the full backing and support from its headquarters based in Herndon, Virginia.

Fairfax County is more than an innovation ground for tech companies. The resources and support offered by the county stems innovation across some really unexpected arenas – BidExecs is a classic example. No one has ever created a franchise in the bid and proposal industry before. Launched during the pandemic, BidExecs' inaugural franchisee is ready to serve Houston, Texas with overwhelming interest from candidates not just across the U.S. but also across South Africa, Asia, and Middle East.

BidExecs Franchising LLC is independent and privately held company located in Fairfax County, Virginia. It's the only one of its kind to offer franchising opportunity in the bid and proposal industry. For more information on franchising, visit www.bidexecsfranchising.com and share your information.

