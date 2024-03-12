Fairfax County Police Department Becomes First in Virginia to Deploy Advanced Body Camera Analytics

~ Automated analytics will enhance department training, interactions with public ~

FAIRFAX, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo, the leading automated body camera review and analysis technology for law enforcement, today announced that the Fairfax County Police Department has signed on to use the company's body camera analysis platform to enhance police professionalism and improve interactions between law enforcement and the public.

Truleo uses artificial intelligence to process body camera footage for departments nationwide to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching, and promote police professionalism. The technology automatically detects critical events such as uses of force, pursuits, frisks, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language so supervisors can then praise or review officers' conduct.

"We are proud to begin our work with the Fairfax County Police Department and Chief Kevin Davis," said Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of Truleo. "Through our work with various law enforcement agencies across the country, we've seen how implementing body-worn analytics helps to increase public trust and ensures that police officers meet not just law enforcement standards but also the expectations of the communities they serve."

The Fairfax County Police Department is Virginia's largest municipal law enforcement agency, protecting 1.2 million residents in the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. The Department has a history of successfully reducing crime through various strategies, methods, and initiatives, such as drone and body camera technology. Introducing Truleo analytics extends the agency's commitment to innovation.

"Our officers have a national reputation for professionalism and are highly respected for their ability to keep our community safe," said Chief Davis. "We are excited to be the first law enforcement agency in Virginia to partner with Truleo, and expect this partnership to further our commitment both to public safety and the quality of our community interactions."

In law enforcement agencies that don't use this advanced technology, hundreds of hours of body-worn camera footage would need to be reviewed every week – but because of limited resources, less than 1% of that footage is ever analyzed. Truleo's technology analyzes the footage automatically, even separating out civilian and officer language. Truleo can then convert all of a department's body camera videos into searchable insights, providing a more comprehensive review to facilitate coaching. This conversion saves a sergeant's time and creates a more efficient performance review process.

Truleo is currently being used to improve the activities of dozens of law enforcement agencies across the country, where it is having a significant impact. One department in California, for example, reported a 36% drop in use of force by its officers after implementing Truleo technology.

About Truleo

Truleo analyzes police body camera videos using artificial intelligence to help promote police professionalism. Truleo partnered with FBI National Academy alumni to build models that detect critical events and deconstruct officers' language into professionalism metrics to help agencies promote best practices, train new officers, and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co .

