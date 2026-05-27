Fairfax Cryobank and Donor Network Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Donor Sperm Across Key European Markets

FAIRFAX, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfax Cryobank, one of the world's leading reproductive tissue banks, today announced a new strategic partnership with Donor Network ApS to significantly expand access to Fairfax Cryobank's donor sperm across major European markets. Through this collaboration, Fairfax Cryobank's highly screened, rigorously vetted donor profiles will now be available directly through the Donor Network platform.

This partnership brings together two organizations committed to increasing choice, transparency, and accessibility for individuals and families pursuing donor-assisted reproduction. By integrating Fairfax Cryobank's extensive donor catalog with Donor Network's growing European footprint, intended parents will benefit from a streamlined experience, localized support, and greater access to high-quality donor options.

"Fairfax Cryobank is proud to partner with Donor Network to make our donors more accessible to families across Europe," said Sean O'Callaghan, Vice President at Fairfax Cryobank. "This collaboration strengthens our shared mission to support couples and individuals on their family-building journeys with exceptional care and trusted solutions."

Donor Network will serve as a key distribution partner, offering Fairfax Cryobank donor sperm through its digital platform and supporting clinics and patients with region-specific guidance and logistics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fairfax Cryobank to our platform," said Bjørn Seaton, CMO at Donor Network. "Their long-standing reputation for quality and scientific excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to elevating standards in the sperm banking industry."

The partnership will strengthen the patient experience by broadening access to Fairfax Cryobank's high-quality, rigorously screened, and diverse donor profiles across Europe, giving individuals and families a more seamless and confident path to selecting the right donor.

About Fairfax Cryobank Fairfax Cryobank is a long-established reproductive tissue bank known for its stringent donor screening, broad donor diversity, and comprehensive fertility services. It has operated for decades and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. The organization serves a wide range of intended parents, including single parents by choice, LGBTQ+ families, and couples experiencing infertility. Fairfax prides itself on fantastic quality with an excellent specimen quality satisfaction rate and great customer service.

About Donor Network Donor Network is the Danish sperm bank with higher standards, as well as a software and infrastructure partner providing access to markets by ensuring compliance and distribution.

Media Contact:

For Donor Network

Bjørn Seaton

[email protected]

For Fairfax Cryobank

Morgan Barker

[email protected]

SOURCE Fairfax Cryobank