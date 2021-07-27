Fairfield Automotive Group and Reviver™ to Sell Digital License Plates Through BMW of Fairfield

BMW is a leader in bringing technological prowess to their vehicles, and Reviver's Rplate® provides a technical boost in addition to providing an aesthetic enhancement to what are already beautiful luxury vehicles. From a technology perspective, the Rplate® allows customers to conduct contactless DMV transactions while reducing or eliminating paper-based transactions for registration renewal. The registration renewal process is performed over the air through Reviver's proprietary smart-phone app via Bluetooth®. Once transactions are concluded, the Rplate® simply updates itself - eliminating the need for stickers. Additionally, Rplate® owners can display messages and modify the appearance of their plate by changing background colors through Reviver's proprietary smart-phone app. It all adds up to a brilliant addition to some of the best looking and best performing vehicles anywhere.

"At Fairfield Automotive Partners we have made a strategic commitment to remain ahead of the curve, creating and enhancing innovative client-first philosophies in everything we do," said Justin LeGrand-Logan, General Manager, BMW of Fairfield. "The Rplate is a perfect complement to that philosophy. It extends the technology profile of our BMWs into the realm of DMV compliance in a way that is unprecedented. The ability to renew vehicle registration from an app in two clicks is a world-first our customers are embracing." Schomp Automotive Group VP of Business Development & Partner, Michael Dunlap, added, "Our customers are discriminating and very loyal to BMW's unique design aesthetic and overall driving experience. They have made it clear that they really like the Rplate's contribution to both the vehicle's appearance and the overall vehicle ownership experience. We couldn't be more pleased with the Reviver alliance."

"Rplates are so unique that they do not compete with anything else a dealer can offer," said Neville Boston, Reviver Founder and CSO. "Through their appearance and their one-of-a-kind technology profile they bring immediate value to the purchasing process. Customers notice and compliment them immediately. Once they understand the Rplate's ability to change appearance and perform registration renewal from a smart phone, the question becomes, 'Why didn't anybody think of this before?'"

Reviver's Rplate® and the more advanced Rplate® Pro, are currently being sold for vehicles registered in California and Arizona and on commercial vehicles in Texas. Eleven other states are actively engaged in adopting Reviver Rplates, and Reviver is working with the remaining 36 states and the AAMVA for additional engagements. The company is currently selling Rplates through multiple channels, including automotive dealerships and affinity groups such as Susan G. Komen and the Arizona State University alumni association. Reviver's Rplate® Pro with its suite of telematic features is positioned to serve small to medium-sized commercial fleets. The Rplate and Rplate Pro can be reviewed at: www.reviver.com.

ABOUT REVIVER

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs: the Rplate and the Rplate Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

ReviverMX, Inc. (The Company) has prepared and provides all the financial and related information stated herein. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to projections, estimates, future plans, or forward-looking assumptions or statements, nor as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Projections and estimates of the Company's performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and may vary materially from actual results.

