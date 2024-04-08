Fairfield by Marriott Brings the Beauty of Simplicity to Copenhagen for its European Debut

Fairfield by Marriott expands its global footprint with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Copenhagen Nordhavn, marking its first hotel opening within Europe

BETHESDA, Md., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announces its debut in Europe with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Copenhagen Nordhavn. Situated in Copenhagen's vibrant North Harbour district, the opening marks a momentous milestone for the trusted brand and its continued global growth. Fairfield by Marriott is the second largest brand within Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio with a footprint of over 1,290 open hotels and a healthy pipeline of over 450 properties globally, including 17 additional hotels predicted to open across Europe and the Middle East.

Fairfield celebrates the beauty of simplicity with a seamless, reliable hotel experience focused on productivity and a great night's sleep, all at great value. Inspired by the heritage of the Marriott family country retreat, Fairfield pays homage to the restorative setting that fosters the feelings of pure joy and natural ease, founded on the principles of warm hospitality, trusted service and backed by the Fairfield Guarantee.

"As the brand's inaugural property in Europe, the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Copenhagen Nordhavn marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth plan for the Fairfield by Marriott brand," said Mary Garris Vice President, Classic Select Global Brand Management. "Fairfield by Marriott is known for its rich heritage that values a simple, seamless, and stress-free experience which pairs well with modern Scandinavian culture and design, making Copenhagen the ideal city to introduce our European-inspired aesthetic."

Fairfield properties globally offer a design aesthetic that is simple, timeless and contemporary. The brand's European design has been carefully considered, fusing creative cues from nature and the heritage of the Fairfield country retreat with a light, modern Scandinavian style to offer an effortlessly relaxed yet efficient hotel design.

Fairfield by Marriott Copenhagen Nordhavn is the first hotel to showcase the brand's European prototype created by OCCA Design Studio and will act as a blueprint for the Fairfield by Marriott design across Europe. OCCA Design Studio collaborated with Scandinavian-based Mette Fredskild Design and Henning Larsen Architects to amplify the design locally and fully capture the essence of Danish "hygge" for travellers seeking comfort and balance while visiting the city. The design of the hotel's public spaces and 222 guestrooms, 20 of which offer sea views, draws upon a soothing palette of natural colours and materials, including green tones and wood, alongside a mix of soft organic and simple geometric forms to help guests feel calm. Guestrooms feature comfortable beds, a shower, complimentary Wi-Fi and mobile desk spaces to suit both business and leisure travellers.

Staying true to the brand's legacy, Fairfield by Marriott Copenhagen Nordhavn offers a relaxing waterfront setting in the charming Århusgadekvarteret neighborhood - a creative hub for local architecture, design, restaurants, cafés – providing travellers with a retreat from bustle of the city centre while remaining well connected. North Harbour is one of Northern Europe's largest new urban development projects, which is planned to be a fully sustainable, energy carbon-neutral hub. Based on the principles of a "Five-minute City," public transport, city districts, local facilities, green areas and the waterfront are all within five minutes reach.

The hotel showcases Fairfield's flexible public spaces, signature elements of all properties, ideal for connecting with other travellers, working or simply to relax. The Social Market is at the heart of the Fairfield guest experience, offering a complimentary healthy breakfast that provides guests with a nutritious start to the day. For a quick refreshment on the go, guests can make use of the convenient 24/7 market, stocked with snacks and beverages. The spacious lobby offers a bright, comfortable and transitional space from day to night, well suited for connectivity and productivity, and the Fitness Center allows guests to maintain routines and balance away from home.

Further awaited openings from Fairfield by Marriott in Europe are anticipated in key business and leisure destinations including; Fairfield by Marriott Bordeaux Train Station (France), set to feature 191 guestrooms just a short walk from Bordeaux-Saint-Jean railway; the 158-guestroom Fairfield by Marriott Erding (Germany) located in the quintessential Bavarian town of Erding to the north-east of Munich; Fairfield by Marriott Istanbul Yenibosna (Turkey), set to offer 192 guestrooms as part of a mixed-use development in the Yenibosna district; plus the 142-guestroom Fairfield by Marriott Warwick (United Kingdom), ideally situated for guests to discover the motoring heritage of the area being within close proximity to the British Motor Museum. The former three properties are expected to open in 2025. The brand's debut in the Middle East is currently anticipated to follow in 2027 with the opening of its first two properties in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

