FAIRFIELD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE LAUNCHES CARBYNE APEX CLOUD-NATIVE CALL HANDLING PLATFORM

Upgrade Enhances the Center's Efficiency, Offering Faster Response Times, Real-Time Data Access, and Greater Resilience for the Community in Critical Situations

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne ®, a global leader in public safety technology, proudly announces that the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office in Lancaster, Ohio, has transformed its emergency response capabilities with the launch of the Carbyne APEX cloud-native call handling platform.

Carbyne APEX is an all-in-one platform offering a comprehensive suite of AI-powered features, including translation, transcription, call surge mitigation, and rich media integration like live video and silent chat. These capabilities provide critical data to emergency responders, enabling better-informed decision-making and faster resolution. As a cloud-native solution, it automatically updates, providing up-to-date technology and uninterrupted operations.

"Being able to share live video footage with our fire department and other responders en route to an emergency and having access to accurate geolocation data dramatically improves how we respond, making our efforts quicker and more efficient," said Elizabeth Maple, Communications Supervisor at the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. "It's incredible that these tools can pick up things we wouldn't otherwise see."

Carbyne's increased situational awareness has already delivered invaluable results. In one instance, during a domestic situation, the telecommunicator spotted a knife in the video before the caller noticed it. The telecommunicator was able to warn the caller and provide instructions that prevented potential harm.

Fairfield County has a mix of suburban and rural populations with very different needs. In Fairfield's rural landscape, where precise location markings are often scarce, the APEX platform's live caller location and patented live video capabilities are crucial enhancements to the county's operations system.

"By leveraging our cloud-native platform, Fairfield County can now access critical, real-time data, including precise caller location and live video, allowing them to continue operating regularly, despite any external circumstances," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "This upgrade marks a significant step forward in enhancing public safety and community trust."

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

