Fairfield County to Host "Fairfield in the Revolution: Stories of the Backcountry" April 25-26

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce invites residents and visitors from across South Carolina to step back in time during "Fairfield in the Revolution: Stories of the Backcountry," a two-day immersive living history event taking place April 25–26, 2026.

This signature event commemorates Fairfield County's pivotal role in the American Revolution, bringing history to life through engaging demonstrations, theatrical presentations, and interactive experiences for all ages. Set against the backdrop of the Carolina backcountry, the weekend will highlight the people, stories, and sacrifices that shaped the region during the fight for independence.

On Saturday, April 25, the event opens to the public at 10:00 a.m. and features a full day of programming, including:

Historical presentations from notable figures such as Lord Cornwallis and General George Washington

A special appearance and remarks from Billy Lee, Washington's valet

Military demonstrations, including a Continental Troops and Militia muster

A dramatic "Feu de Joie" (Fire of Joy) musket salute and artillery demonstration

Live horsemanship from the 3rd Light Infantry Dragoons

Throughout the day, attendees will experience authentic Revolutionary War encampments, interpretive exhibits, and opportunities to interact with costumed historians portraying soldiers, civilians, and influential figures of the era.

Programming continues on Sunday, April 26, offering additional opportunities for visitors to explore the encampments, engage with reenactors, and gain a deeper understanding of daily life in the Revolutionary War period.

"Fairfield in the Revolution" is part of the broader South Carolina 250 commemorative efforts, leading up to the nation's 250th anniversary. The event aims to educate, inspire, and foster appreciation for the resilience and complexity of the Revolutionary War in the South Carolina backcountry.

The event is family-friendly and open to the public. Additional details, including location, parking, and a full schedule of events, can be found by visiting the Fairfield Chamber's Facebook, @FairfieldCCOC.

About the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce

The Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting economic growth, tourism, and community engagement throughout Fairfield County. By supporting local businesses and hosting events that celebrate the region's rich heritage, the Chamber works to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

SOURCE Fairfield 250