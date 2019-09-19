Fairfield Gourmet Food Corporation - The Parent Company of David's Cookies Announces the Acquisition of Foxtail Foods

CEDAR GROVE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1986, Foxtail Foods has been known for its high quality desserts and is an exclusive supplier to Perkins Restaurant & Bakery and Marie Callender's Restaurant & Bakery. They have also built a brand presence in Foodservice under the Foxtail brand.

Foxtail Foods operates a 120,000 square foot facility in Fairfield, Ohio and will continue production at this location. The company will now have full access to David's Cookies industry experience and its state of the art production facilities in Cedar Grove, NJ, Fairfield, NJ and Longwood, FL. This will enhance Foxtail Foods production capacity, thereby giving its customers greater flexibility and product variety.

The addition of Foxtail Foods product line selections to David's Cookies existing products will further solidify Fairfield Gourmet Foods position as a one-stop-shop for bakery and pastry items in the Food service, In Store Bakery, Frozen Grocery and Convenience Store segments. Foxtail Foods' Southern Ohio production facility location will further expand "Fairfield Gourmet Foods" national distribution channels.

"We are excited at this opportunity to expand David's Cookies production and distribution footprint to the Midwest," says Ari Margulies, President of David's Cookies. "Pies will make a great addition to our already well-rounded portfolio. We are especially excited to provide our customers with the ability to offer their patrons freshly baked pies in addition to freshly baked cookies. David's Cookies is committed to the continued expansion and upgrade of Foxtail Foods state of the art manufacturing facility. David's Cookies and Foxtail Foods have always been committed to offering their customers spectacular tasting, consistently fresh, and innovative varieties of desserts made from the finest ingredients. The combination of the two companies will ensure that this commitment will never waiver."

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of October. Please feel free to contact either office with any questions, comments or interest in our newly expanded product lines. Learn more about David's Cookies at https://foodservice.davidscookies.com or contact Foxtail Foods at https://foxtailfoods.com. "Desserts are our Business, Quality is our Passion."

