Fairfield Inn & Suites Sioux Falls Airport Receives Renovation

Brandt Hospitality Group renovates their South Dakota Hotel near the airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfield Inn & Suites Sioux Falls Airport is eager to provide a refreshed experience after a full renovation. The hotel is located near Sioux Falls Regional Airport at 4035 Bobhalla Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57107.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Sioux Falls Airport now features brand new mattresses, carpet, seating, and more for a refreshed look and feel. The lobby and breakfast areas also received updates including new dining chairs and tabletops that give the hotel a modern look.

Brandt Hospitality Group's in-house development team completed the hotel reservation. From planning to project management to completion, BrandtHG Development was a part of the entire process.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Sioux Falls Airport is located near Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Scheels IcePlex, and Sanford Pentagon Sports Complex. The hotel is convenient to downtown, University of Sioux Falls, and Augustana College.

During their stay, guests will enjoy complimentary breakfast, free local shuttle, an indoor pool & whirlpool, 24-hour fitness center, and much more.

The General Manager, Katie Semmler, and the rest of the staff did a fantastic job keeping the hotel operational throughout the renovation process. From November-March, the team seamlessly navigated the challenges of the on-going renovation.

To view photos of the updated hotel, visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/fsdnw-fairfield-inn-and-suites-sioux-falls-airport/photos/

Fairfield Inn & Suites Sioux Falls Airport is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more. To enroll in Bonvoy, visit www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/FSDNW

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about BHG, visit www.brandthg.com.

